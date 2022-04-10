Padres Daily: Start throwing what it needs to be; Abrams’ Big Unsuccessful Night; Profar drives Peralta crazy

Hello from Phoenix,

The Padres thought they had a good starting rotation even before they traded Sean Manaea six days ago.

Now it turns out it’s good enough to do something that hadn’t been done in at least 61 years.

Read the details of what Manaea accomplished in my Game Story (here) of the Padres’ 3-0 win over the Diamondbacks last night.

In short, Yu Darvish and Manaea are the first two starting pitchers in Padres history to pitch 13 hitless innings in successive starts.

Now no one should get too carried away. They are two games in the season.

But what Manaea did is encouraging not for the rarity of the feat but because what he did isn’t that rare for him.

The Padres won’t get seven no-hitters from Manaea very often, but they can practically count on seven innings from him quite frequently. He went more than seven times last season and did so in nearly a quarter (31) of his 129 career starts.

What the Padres need are quality starts, and Manaea will almost certainly provide them.

When a pitcher completes at least six innings without giving up more than three earned runs, this is considered a quality start. Last season, Joe Musgrove had 15 quality starts and Yu Darvish had 13. Only four other Padres pitchers have had 12 or more quality starts in a season since 2016. (Clayton Richard has done it twice. )

Manaea had at least 12 quality starts four times in that span.

What he can deliver with these sleeves is a big deal. Especially now.

The Padres have scored five points in two games. They went 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position and left 15 runners on base.

Were a bit stagnant offensively right now, manager Bob Melvin said. The pitching was great, especially the starting pitch. We talked about it early on, with (Fernando Tatis Jr.) out, we were going to have to win close games. We were going to have to play good defense and get some pitching and (do) just enough as far as running support goes.

Good start

CJ Abrams played his first game in the league last night. He didn’t do anything amazing, and that was maybe the best part.

The Padres’ top prospect went 0 for 4 but showed the other ways he can be valuable, primarily by playing flawless and even impressive defense. He had two deep plays at shortstop and three more in between.

Abrams got his first league assist right away, stepping into the hole to backhand a grounder from Diamondbacks leadoff hitter Cooper Hummel and throwing a jump first.

This first one, I wanted it so I could keep the butterflies away, and it happened, Abrams said. I’m done with it.

He made an even tougher game in the ninth inning, going to the grass to backhand and, while still on the run, throwing it across his body for the out.

He just played the game, without fear, said first baseman Eric Hosmer, who had great scoops on Abrams’ two long throws. He had good swings, got no results. But to play defense like that. He made some big plays and helped us win this game.

Abrams, 21, also showed speed on the bases, although it didn’t work out so well.

After hitting a defensemen’s pick in the second inning, he easily beat the pitch on his first career steal attempt, but slipped the bag too far and was tagged. The slide was a bit of a somersault exercise in which his left arm got stuck under his body and contributed to him not being able to hold the bag.

I took off my gloves, he said. Usually I run with my gloves on, but I took my gloves off. I really don’t know why. My hands caught and went under me, and I slipped in front of the bag.

Abrams also came within yards of a home run, getting just slightly under a fly ball he sent 383 feet down the cautionary trail into right field, where he was caught by Pavin Smith.

I thought it was a possibility, Abrams said. A little forward but pretty well squared.

arm care

When Melvin indicated that he would not use relievers in back-to-back games yet, what he meant was unless that reliever was a rubber-armed southpaw.

Because last night he called on Tim Hill for the second time in two games. Hill, who entered at the top of the seventh inning on Thursday and at the start of the eighth inning on Friday, tied for third in the majors with 78 appearances last season.

Besides his clear understanding that Hill can throw almost relentlessly, Melvin treads carefully with his bullpen. Sure, starting pitchers going 13 innings in two games helped. But Melvin pledged not to push arms that didn’t get the usual complement of sleeves in shortened spring training.

Pierce Johnson is the only member of the bullpen to pitch more than one inning in a game since the start of spring training. No reliever was thrown several days in a row in the spring. For this caution, it may also take longer than usual for roles to emerge.

It’s going to be a bit of a work in progress, Melvin said. We will have to figure this out as we go along. We have talented guys there. Along the way here hopefully pretty, we’ll soon have a pretty good idea once we start going back to back who’s in which niche.

What was that?

Melvin won his first challenge as manager of the Padres. It was unbelievable that he had to use it.

Hosmer cut it close by rounding first base on his way to a double in the eighth inning, and the Diamondbacks appealed the play. First base umpire Sean Barber called Hosmer.

Replays clearly showed Hosmer hit the sack and the call was quickly called off.

On the way back to second base and for a few seconds after arriving there, Hosmer barked in the direction of Barbers.

I told him to make sure you’re 110% sure the next time you call it, Hosmer said. It made my heart skip a beat.

Small bites

Hosmer was 3-for-4 last night and 4-for-8 with two doubles in the first two games of the season. This shouldn’t be a surprise. Hosmer was 6 for 7 with a double and two homers in two games last year. He was 4 for 6 with three doubles and a homer in the first two games of 2020.

Jurickson Profar went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a bunt single that led to a run. He is 3 for 6 in two games. Profar is expected to sit out the start tonight, as Matt Beaty gets his first start in left field.

Wide receiver Jorge Alfaro, whose spring made the Padres comfortable enough to trade Victor Caratini, went 2-for-4 in his opener. The double he scored down the left field line in the seventh inning was the hardest ball put in play last night, at 112.1 mph.

Luke Voit has gone to a full count in five of his eight plate appearances. He’s 0-for-5 with three walks.

Seeing nine walk lengths in the first inning was the fifth Padres to last at least that long already this season.

slap

David Peralta is going to be disappointed when Profar isn’t in the lineup.

The Diamondbacks left fielder challenged the Profars’ slide to third base in the eighth inning.

I didn’t like it, Peralta said in the Arizona clubhouse after the game. It’s one thing to play hard, it’s another to play dirty. And he’s not even like he was trying to hit the ball, he threw a punch. I was just letting him know, Hey man, don’t play like that. You can hurt our teammate. I’m going to put myself in my teammate’s shoes. I let him know. He took it badly. He was like, I don’t care. But we’re not playing that game. I won’t let anyone on the other team do that to my teammate. This is the bottom line.

