These Southern Movie Stars Are Set To Make Their Bollywood Debuts, Many Big Names Are Involved





These days, more Southern cinema continues to thrive than Bollywood. Big movies like South RRR, Pushpa, Bahubali, KGF have given tough competition to Bollywood movies at box office. From history to revenue, industry in the South is making a name for itself. The Southern cinema craze seems to be leaving behind Bollywood. Faced with the growing enthusiasm for Southern cinema, even the big stars of Bollywood are now reluctant to compete directly with Southern stars. Also now Southern stars are also going to enter Bollywood. Let us tell you one by one which are the stars from the South who are going to make their debut in the Bollywood industry. Rashmika Mandana Whose name is first in this list is Rashmika Mandanna. Everyone's favorite Mandana will now enter Bollywood. Mandana will be seen in two films this year. Rashmika will make her Bollywood debut in Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Along with this, Rashmi will also be seen sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Good Bye. Naga Chaitanya Naga Chaitanya's well-known name in Southern industry is known for his strong acting and hit movies like "Love Story", "Majili", "Bangararju". Naga Chaitanya is the son of southern superstar Nagarjuna. Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in a pivotal role in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The filming of 'Lal Singh Chaddha' is almost finished. This film can be released on the big screen in August. Vijay Deverakonda Vijay Deverakonda has directed hit movies like Dear Comrade, Arjun Reddy. He wants no identity in the Southern industry and now he is ready to establish his piece in Bollywood. Vijay Deverakonda is known for his action movie and strong dialogues. After proving himself in South, Vijay will now be seen in the Bollywood film Tiger. Vijay Sethupathi The name of famous Southern artist Vijay Sethupathi is also included in this list. He made people his fans with his tremendous performance in movies like Master Vikram Vedh. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in Mumbaikar, the Hindi remake of Tamil film Managaram. It's an action thriller. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in this film alongside Katrina Kaif in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas.

