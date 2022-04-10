‘Man Up’ in Boulder, ‘Tootsie’ in Denver – Boulder Daily Camera





farm animal Stage version of George Orwell’s biting satire, through May 21, Arvada Center for the Arts, 6900 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; $45; arvadacenter.org. Flyin West Drama about black women who forged new lives after the Civil War, April 9–May 7, Firehouse Theater Company, John Hand Theatre, 7653 E. 1st St., Denver; $25;firehousetheatrecompany.com. Heart Richard World premiere comedy about Shakespeare’s complicated villain Richard III and all his fans, through April 30, Buntport Theatre, 717 Lipan St., Denver; $(name your price); buntport.com. The liarAdaptation of a French Farce, through May 22, Arvada Center for the Arts, 6900 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; $45;arvadacenter.org. Man Up: a musical Original play about a boy struggling to overcome expectations of masculinity and the deep redemptive power of love, through April 10, Empathy Theater Project, Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince Ave., Boulder; $24.60; empathytheatreproject.org. Murder on the Orient ExpressAgatha Christies whodunit on a train, through April 16, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown; $35 to $72.50;coloradocandlelight.com. The Remarkable Life of Howard Barnes An average man wakes up to find his life has become a musical, through April 23, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Road, Boulder; $65 to $70; bdtstage.org. The other Josh Cohen Romantic Rock n’ Roll Musical, through May 1, DCPA Theater, Garner Galleria Theater, 14th and Curtis Streets, Denver; $45;denvercenter.org. Fly Stick Play that explores the interconnectedness of race and class, through May 19, Arvada Center, 6900 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; $45; arvadacenter.org. TootsieNationwide musical comedy tour based on the popular film, through April 10, DCPA Broadway, Buell Theatre, 14th and Curtis Streets, Denver; $35 to $115; denvercenter.org. Coming soon AnneAn Unrestrained Portrait of Texas Governor Ann Richards, April 22-May 5, Cherry Creek Theater Company, Mizel Center, 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver; $26 to $42;cherrycreektheatre.org. BlueridgeA progressive high school teacher is spending six months at a church-sponsored halfway house, April 15-June 5, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden; $17 to $45;www.mineralley.com. choir boyGospel musical about a conflicted gay student, April 22-May 29, Denver Center Theater Company, 14th and Curtis Streets, Denver; $30 to $71;denvercenter.org. Dixies never wear a tube while riding a mechanical bullDixie Longate shares lessons learned in this one-man comedy, June 22-July 17, DCPA, Garner Galleria Theater, 14th and Curtis Streets, Denver; $46 to $80;denvercenter.org. Boys jerseyMusical Comedy Revealing the Story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, April 15-17, DCPA Broadway, 14th and Curtis Streets, Denver; $35 to $115;denvercenter.org. The one-act play that goes wrongFrom missed lines to falling props, it’s all wrong, April 15-May 22, Vintage Theater, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora; $20 to $38;vintagetheatre.org. Don Quixote NewTejano Musical About Becoming the Hero of Your Own Story, May 13-June 12, Denver Center Theater Company, 14th and Curtis Streets, Denver; $30 to $69;denvercenter.org. Theater of the mindWorld premiere of an immersive theater piece created by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar, August 31-December 31. 18 DCPA, York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver;theatreoftheminddenver.com. They promised him the moonStory of Jerrie Cobb and a Group of Female Astronauts, April 15-24, CU Department of Theater, Loft Theater, University Theater Building; $18;cupresents.org. Twilight Zone, a parodyEpisodes of the famous 1950s/60s TV show are lovingly recreated, April 22-May 14, Theater Company of Lafayette, Mary Miller Theatre, 300 E. Simpson St., Lafayette; $18 to $23;tclstage.org. you are going to be sick Play about learning to live in your own body, April 22-May 14, Benchmark Theater Company, 1560 Teller St., Lakewood, benchmarktheatre.com. To submit a new play or production, email the entry along with a high-resolution photo to [email protected], with the list of theaters in the subject line.

