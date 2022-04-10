These 3 famous Bollywood singers will be seen together in ‘Superstar Singer 2’





Legendary singers Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya are all set to reunite as judges for the second season of popular reality TV show "Superstar Singer". Yagnik said she can't wait to see the incredible talent that will be revealed in the second season of "Superstar Singer." Season 1 was awesome which brought me a sense of pride as I was surprised to hear such little dynamites sing. It's amazing to see the kind of talent these young people have and I'm honored to be part of their journey where together we can guide and prepare them to become the next singing stars of the country. . Speaking about the same show, Himesh Reshammiya said, "It will definitely be the biggest show of the year. His musical spark will remain for a long time. Children these days have a gift of God in their voices and with the right guidance at the initial stage of their journey, they will go a long way towards building a successful career in the world of Indian music. Playback singer and music lover Javed Ali, known for winning hearts with his melodious voice in all languages, shares his thoughts on reprising his character as a judge. Ali said, "I am delighted with this new season. I can't wait to be hypnotized by their magical voices. It will be several times better than his last season, giving us the opportunity not only to evaluate but also to learn from these young people who are one step away from becoming the song of tomorrow. Let us tell you that 'Superstar Singer 2′ will debut on Sony Entertainment Television from April 23rd.'

