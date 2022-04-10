Entertainment
Celebrity Love Stories | Love stories: How Hollywood’s ‘most recognizable face’ Jimmy Stewart met his true love Gloria McLean
In the kingdom of the famous love storiesthere is nothing more romantic than those of the biggest stars of old Hollywood.
The story of how Jimmy Stewart, long considered one of Hollywood’s “most recognizable faces” (and early in his career, “most eligible bachelors”), met model Gloria McLean is particularly beautiful.
If you’re not quite up to speed on Stewart’s fame, take a look at one of his biggest movie titles, we’re sure you know a few. Since It’s a wonderful life for fear of heightsStewart owned the screen from the ’40s through the ’60s, and with good reason.
During his career he received five Best Actor nominations and won in 1941 for his performance in Philadelphia History. Stewart starred alongside Hollywood royalty actors Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn.
But despite her career success and undeniable fame, Stewart hasn’t seen much luck in love.
The night they met
In her search for love, Stewart dated very famous and very beautiful starsincluding Ginger Rogers, Olivia de Havilland (blown away) and Marlene Dietrich (blue angel)but he always seemed to be a bit cautious with his heart.
Until one fateful summer night, he accepted a dinner invitation he would otherwise have turned down.
It was 1948, and Stewart was still riding high on the success of one of his most renowned films. It’s a wonderful life.
A few years earlier, he had returned from military service, where he had served his country in World War II.
Not one for parties at this point, Stewart had been begged by friends Gary and Rocky (Veronica) Cooper to attend their dinner party at their California home.
But the decision to have dinner truly changed his life forever, as when he arrived at the table, he found himself seated across from none other than the very beautiful and little-known model Gloria McLean.
In his own recollections, Stewart called the encounter “love at first sight.”
As Stewart and McLean began to talk, he came to find that the girl who had captivated him so much was also incredibly down to earth.
Something that really drew Stewart in was Gloria’s uninhibitedness, she had a wide warm smile and giggled generously. She wasn’t an actress either, which proved an asset to Stewart, who, after so many years in the spotlight, had grown tired of the gossip and fleeting glamor of celebrity romance.
“For me, it was love at first sight,” he once said of the moment they met.
She was the kind of girl I had always dreamed of.”
“The kind you associate with the countryside, cooking a stew and not fainting because it was made of cut-up squirrels. She would feel right at home on a sailboat or raft; in a graceful swing of a branch of tree at the pool.”
A loss followed by love
Some of that grace and good humor that Gloria had, came after difficult events in her life and a new perspective that she had adopted to live life as fully as possible.
That same year, Gloria had divorced her husband of six years, Edward Beale McLean Jr. He was the son of Edward Beale McLean, owner and publisher of The Washington Postand the next heir to the newspaper’s fortune.
There isn’t much explanation for what happened to Gloria’s husband, but it appears he left her to marry Manuela “Mollie” Hudson, the ex-wife of Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt Jr.
Ultimately, McLean left behind two young sons, five-year-old Ronald and three-year-old Michael. When Jimmy met Gloria, she was desperately trying to get to grips with life as a single mother.
Despite her struggles, Gloria was captivated by Stewart, who seemed to offer more than just Hollywood romance, but a love that could serve her and her two children.
Just a year later, the couple married on August 9, 1949, and Stewart made the decision to adopt his wife’s young sons, who were only five and three years old at the time.
Two years later, the couple welcomed their own twin daughters, Kelly and Judy, and truly began life together.
In an interview with Closer Weekly in 2021, Kelly Stewart recalled the love her mother and father had.
“They shared a sense of humor and had great respect for each other,” she said. “My mother was a very good sportswoman and was really beautiful. I think my father was waiting for the right woman.”
Struck by disease
For 45 years, the couple remained happily married, living a glorious social life in their beautiful Tudor-style home in Roxbury Drive, Beverly Hills.
But in the early 1990s, Gloria fell ill and was diagnosed with lung cancer. After years of suffering, she lost her battle with illness and died in 1994.
After his wife’s death, Stewart seemed to lose interest in his life.
In historian Michael Munn’s biography, Jimmy Stewart: The truth behind the legend, he claims that Stewart suffered from a badly broken heart once Gloria died.
“Gloria had been the very center of his life, and she was gone,” he wrote in the book.
For the next several years, Stewart remained alone, visiting only family and seeing friends very rarely.
In 1997, Stewart developed a blood clot in his lung, which left him in bad shape.
In his final moments, surrounded by his children at home, his last words were said to have been, “I’m going to be with Gloria now.”
The most iconic and influential love stories in popular culture
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
