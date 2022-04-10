Kristin Cavallari: I’m in a good place to hang out | Entertainment





Kristin Cavallari is “in a good place to hang out.” The 35-year-old star – who was married to Jay Cutler between 2013 and 2020 – has recently returned to the dating scene and she finally feels ready to find love again. Kristin shared, “I’m open to dating right now, yes. This is the first time in a few years that I’ve been in a good place to date.” The blonde beauty – who has Camden, nine, Jaxon, seven and Saylor, six, with her ex-husband – is also ready to remarry. She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I totally would. I want it because I think this time around would be very different, and that excites me.” However, Kristin has denied suggestions that she was dating Tyler Cameron. The celebrity duo recently teamed up for a steamy photo shoot, but Kristin insisted they weren’t dating and were just friends. The TV star – who has her own jewelry line called Uncommon James – said: “Tyler is the nicest human being on the planet, such a great guy, I was so impressed with him. “I hired him to play my love in our fall campaign video. Nothing’s going on. Great guy, [but] we’re not dating, I promise.” Kristin and Jay announced their split via a joint social media statement in April 2020. They said on Instagram at the time: “With great sadness, after 10 years together, we have come to a loving conclusion to divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for each other. each other and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people going their separate ways. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we go through this time. difficult within our family. (sic)”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.communitynewspapergroup.com/lifestyles/entertainment/kristin-cavallari-im-in-a-good-place-to-be-dating/article_d0cbc819-236a-563f-a6d2-a7d7f4dec325.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

