Directors Actor – The New Indian Express

A director is to an actor what a jockey is to a racehorse, says Abhishek Bachchan. Knowing when to pull the reins and when to let go is a director’s trade, and Tushar Jalota, who directed Bachchan’s latest Dasvi, fits the bill perfectly.

Admins need to balance what you allow them with what they are allowed to do. I think Tushar did this with me, the actor says. It was Jalota who made Bachchan believe that he could successfully try out the role of Gangaram Chaudhary, a politician who aspires to take and pass the Class 10 exams.

He’s a rookie director, but the way he skilfully handled the film was fantastic. There was always this apprehension about whether I would be able to do it or not. He gave me confidence in my ability to play a role like this. For a director, it is very important to accompany you throughout this journey, he says.

The comedy was pivotal to Bachchans’ portrayal of Gangaram Chaudhary, a quintessential Haryanvi patriarch who struggles to understand the need for a politician to be Dasvi educated, released on April 7.

Although Bachchan is known for his comedic timing, it was in the retention and execution of humor that Jalotas’ contributions became indispensable for the actor.

Playing a comedic role on screen is not easy because you tend to exaggerate. You always run that risk, especially when you’re playing a character like Gangaram Chaudhary who’s so much larger than life, the 46-year-old actor says, adding: He could tend to be too strong but Tushar used to hold back the reins and say it was going too far or it was too subtle.

Bachchan also praises his co-actors Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam, with whom he first shared the screen in Dasvi. He says they were well prepared and collaborative.

Their two characters had to walk on a very fine balance. They are such good and genuine actors. It was so refreshing to work with them, he says.

But how closely does life imitate art for Abhishek Bachchan? He may be trying out the role of a politician, but the actor, unlike his parents, avoids politics.

When asked how important it was for a politician to have degrees, he said, I am not qualified to make that decision. I’m not a decision maker and I don’t have a lot of knowledge. I believe it is not important to be studious. It is important to be educated and know how you use it in your career or life.

Bachchan had taken something of a two-year sabbatical following the release of Manmarziyaan in 2018, and it was around the time he resumed his screen career that the pandemic hit. But Bachchan has managed to keep busy by dabbling in OTT todo movies as well as series.

Over the past two years he has appeared in films such as Ludo, The Big Bull, Bob Biswas and the Breathe: Into the Shadows series.

As he worked on different formats, Bachchan found that platforms were irrelevant to him. All he needed was a good story.

They were good stories. I loved them and continued to play a part in them. My point of view on the choice of scenarios has always been the same… the genesis is the same… everything starts with the writing which is a good story, he says.

Bachchan shares that he’s always looking for a good story for a sports movie he’d like to star in. I don’t think my age allows me to play the role of a current sportsman but honestly, it all depends on the story. The story must be good, he says.

Bachchan has a bunch of projects lined up in the coming year. Theres R BalkisGhoomer, the second season of Breathe, and a movie called SSS7, which the actor also produced.