New Exhibit Shows Photographer Adger Cowans Goes From Civil Rights To Movie StarsExBulletin

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

An exhibit currently on view in Connecticut features the work of Adger Cowans, a black photographer and painter whose subjects range from civil rights marches to Hollywood film sets. Connecticut Public Radio’s Ryan Caron King brings us to Cowans’ studio, where the artist reflects on his life’s work.

RYAN CARON KING, BYLINE: Adger Cowans flips through a stack of prints. Sketches, collages and paintings cover almost every surface in his studio.

ADGER COWANS: Let me see. What else?

CARON KING: There’s a photo of Sarah Vaughan performing at Newport Jazz Fest and a photo of Mick Jagger relaxing in a hammock. Cowans pulls out a photo of a little girl standing out against the piercing rays of the sun. She looks like she’s falling to the ground.

COWS: It’s Icarus. They were throwing a little girl with a blanket on the beach, and I had just had a 21 millimeter lens. And I got real close to the edge of the blanket. And I took this photo. And it reminded me of Icarus.

CARON KING: It’s after the Greek mythological figure who flew too close to the sun. Cowans, who is 85, was one of the first black students to earn a degree in photography from Ohio University in the late 1950s. He says growing up he often listened to what the older men around him.

COWANS: I was a news bearer. I was a paper boy. So I read the newspapers while I wore them. So I was quite aware of what was going on in the world. And the things that, you know, upset me were about the racism – it still upsets me – about black people getting hanged and killed and shot. It got me. It takes me today.

CARON KING: Cowans says he faced a lot of racism working in a predominantly white industry. He got his big break when famed photojournalist Gordon Parks, who was Life magazine’s first black photographer, hired Cowans as his assistant.

COWANS: So I took all that racism and rejection and everything, and put it into my work, because one of the big things that I learned from Gordon Parks was to take negative energy and transform it into positive power.

CARON KING: Cowans was also the first black photographer in Hollywood, working with directors like Spike Lee and Francis Ford Coppola. He didn’t let the movie stars scare him off. He wanted to know the people he photographed.

COWANS: I wanted those moments of life to pass in front of me, whether it was movie stars, whether it was people walking down the street, whether it was a summary. Whatever it was, if I had a feeling here in my heart, then it was important for me to do it.

CARON KING: Halima Taha is the curator of the new Cowans exhibit at the Fairfield University Art Museum in Connecticut. She says she went through hundreds of his images to select the right ones with him for the gallery – some photos that have already been published and many that have not.

HALIMA TAHA: One of the things that happens to many artists, and especially artists of African descent, is that the same images keep getting reproduced or exhibited because people know about them.

CARON KING: Taha says Cowans received a lot of support from his family and community growing up in Columbus, Ohio, and it gave him the belief and confidence to deal with the prejudice he faced later on.

TAHA: I think because he got out of that kind of environment, he was able to focus on his development as a human being, as a visual artist and especially as a photographer.

CARON KING: Back in his studio, Cowans paints. It’s what he spends most of his time doing now, and he doesn’t think he’s stopping anytime soon. He says he didn’t release a book of his photographs until he was 80.

COWANS: People say, well, what do you want your legacy to be? I don’t know anything about inheritance. You know, it will be what it is. It will be what people make of it. I can’t make my inheritance. I don’t even know what it is. All I want to do is work, and it will be what it will be.

CARON KING: For NPR News, I’m Ryan Caron King.

