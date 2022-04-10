Geri Horner “skips Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding to attend Formula 1” | Entertainment





Geri Horner should skip Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding. The 49-year-old pop star – who rose to fame alongside Brooklyn’s mother Victoria Beckham in the Spice Girls – has decided not to attend the wedding in Florida and is instead heading to the Australian Grand Prix with her husband Christian Horner. A source told The Sun newspaper: “Geri accompanied Christian whenever possible on all of his business trips. “This one is particularly far away but it’s the Easter holidays so it was possible to make the trip. “They also hope to have time off there. With Christian busy with work, she didn’t want to fly to the United States alone.” Christian, 48, is the current Team Principal of the Red Bull Formula One team. Geri has already been invited to the Brooklyn wedding alongside Mel B, Emma Bunton and Mel C, but she plans to attend the Melbourne grand prix instead. Last year, meanwhile, Mel C revealed that the Spice Girls were “constantly” talking about touring again. The iconic pop group reunited for a series of shows in 2019, and Mel admitted she wants another reunion to happen in the years to come. She shared, “It has to happen. We talk about it constantly. We did the shows in 2019, the plan was to continue. “Of course the world has been in such turmoil, but the plan beyond that is to come out when it’s safe, when we can. What’s hard is there’s so much artists wanting to hang out, and there are so few places, so we’re all lining up saying, “I want to! I want !”” Mel starred alongside Mel B, Emma and Geri for the 2019 comeback shows. The pop star revealed she also ‘chomped’ on Victoria to join them on stage, after pulling out of the tour. She said, “We’d love to see her back on stage. In all honesty, I think it’s going to happen. At some point, I think Posh Spice will be back on stage.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pdclarion.com/lifestyles/entertainment/geri-horner-skips-brooklyn-beckham-s-wedding-to-attend-formula-one/article_7d6387d5-be02-5b4a-ad3a-c469b2f15753.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos