Virginia Beach hosts students during busy weekend Daily Press





VIRGINIA BEACH — College Beach Weekend got off to a slow start after a quiet Friday night at the beach, but Saturday afternoon the sidewalks of Atlantic Avenues were filling with groups of college students eager to have fun. Phil Loud, 18, a student at Old Dominion University, drove to the ocean with friends to enjoy the beach. They said it was jumping this weekend. We said, why not?, he said. His friend posted a live video of them outside the 15th Street amusement park, and they called other friends to try to schedule a meet later that night. Earlier in the week, Virginia Beach announced that large crowds were expected in the resort area. The police department was monitoring social media and found that several promoters were planning events for the students. College Beach Weekend usually takes place later in April. Day shift Days of the week Start your morning with today’s local news In response, the department increased its presence along Atlantic Avenue. Patrol cars and foot officers were positioned on nearly every block Saturday afternoon. Groups of students enjoyed the resort on Saturday afternoon, April 9, 2022, during College Beach weekend. (Stacy Parker) The police have done a great job in managing the resort area, said Carlos Torrespablos, director of operations for Block By Block, a city contractor for cleaning and ambassador programs by the ocean. The overwhelming police presence is certainly a positive factor in keeping the beach safe. Friday was quiet except for a fatal car accident on 21st street in front of Peabodys nightclub. It is unclear if the motorist was in town for the college festivities. Aaliyah Williams, 21, a student at Bryant & Stratton College, said the cool weather may have played a role in the smaller-than-expected crowds. Saturday was mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the mid to high 50s. If it was warmer, everyone would have been here, she says. Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, [email protected]

