Junior forward Philipkoski stands out for New Hartford





NEW HARTFORD — New Hartford junior Zach Philipkoski is coming off a stellar season with the New Hartford basketball team. Philipkoski, the 6-foot-4 fullback/forward, became the seventh New Hartford player to reach 1,000 career points in February. With the help of seven games where he scored 30 or more points – his season high was 43 in December – he finished with over 500 points during the regular season. He is the third New Hartford player to finish a regular season with over 500 points. Earning Tri-Valley League Player of the Year honor, he battled foot and shoulder injuries and helped New Hartford reach a few program milestones en route to a race to an appearance. in the state championship game. The team finished with an overall record of 24-3. He is now focused on the baseball season with New Hartford this spring. Last year, he was TVL’s Rookie Pitcher of the Year. Here are five questions he answered for the Sentinel: What’s the most important thing you’ve learned from basketball season? “It wasn’t to lower our heads. We just have to keep going and fight. Every day is just a competition. What is your best memory of the basketball season? “It was to make the last four (in the state) and have a good time.” It was the first time New Hartford qualified for the state’s final four at Glens Falls after the program won its first Division III title in 15 years in early March. Baseball begins and you were the TVL Rookie pitcher of the year. Do you have a preference between basketball and baseball? “I focus more on basketball. I hope to play basketball in the future, I hope in college. Are there any schools you are considering for basketball? “Yeah, I’m talking to a couple right now. It’s just the process. Philipkoski did not specify which schools he is addressing. Philipkoski, who will be a senior in the 2022-23 school year, said he had no timetable for when he wanted to make a decision. What do you like to do outside of sports when you’re not playing basketball or baseball? “I really like golf.” He said he plans to watch The Masters this weekend. He hopes Tiger Woods will win in his first major event since his car accident in 2021. He added that he also likes “going out with friends” and “I like to eat”.

