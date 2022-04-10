The Simpsons Makes History With New Episode Featuring Deaf and ASL Actor

A new episode of The simpsons will feature a deaf actor, a first for the series that still makes history after three decades on the air. By CNN, the characters in the episode will also communicate using American Sign Language (ASL) in the episode, although the animated characters have four fingers. The historic episode, titled “The Sound of Bleeding Gums,” will air on Sunday, April 10.
“It’s very hard to ‘premiere’ after 722 episodes. But I couldn’t be more excited about this one,” producer Al Jean said.
The episode focuses primarily on Lisa Simpson (Yeardley Smith), who “discovers that her favorite role model and musician, the late saxophonist Bleeding Gums Murphy, has a son who is deaf and needs a cochlear implant. Lisa gets carried away a little too much trying to help the son, Monk Murphy.”
While the hit movie CODA, which features a mostly Deaf cast, recently won Best Picture at the Oscars, this episode has been in the works for quite some time. It is loosely based on the life of lead writer Loni Steele Sosthand. Sosthand says the show’s producers consulted with two ASL specialists to include its use in the episode, which included revising the animatics to ensure ASL could still be interpreted accurately despite the characters. missing a finger on each hand. Sosthand also notes that the story was personal as it was inspired by her brother, Eli, who is also a hard of hearing member of a jazz-loving family.
“Having a brother, who is only a year older, who was born deaf, has really shaped who I am as a person,” Sosthand said. “So it’s a story that’s not just close to my heart, but to my identity. There are a lot of autobiographical themes in the episode about the tension between a love of music and deaf loved ones – themes as well. present in CODAbut a lot of my own life.”
John Autry II Guest Stars as Monk Murphy
Monk Murphy’s introduction refers to Bleeding Gums Murphy, one of Lisa’s jazz idols who was killed off in the storyline of the Season 6 episode “‘Round Springfield”. His son, Monk, is played by deaf actor John Autry II (Joy, No ordinary family). The episode will also feature three children – Ian Mayorga, Kaylee Arellano and Hazel Lopez – from the non-profit dedicated to deaf children called No Limits. For her part, Autry says the role changed her life.
“It’s about deaf people and hearing characters coming together. It’s part of the story,” says Autry.
Watching the kids record a song which is included in the episode, Sosthand added, “The song says, ‘If you don’t have a dream, how are you going to make a dream come true.’ Watching them record, I had tears in my eyes the whole time, realizing that this was a dream come true for all of us.”
“The Sound of Bleeding Gums” will premiere on FOX on Sunday, April 10. To know more The simpsonsevery episode from previous seasons can be found streaming on Disney+.
