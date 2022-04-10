The Simpsons Makes History With New Episode Featuring Deaf and ASL Actor





A new episode of The simpsons will feature a deaf actor, a first for the series that still makes history after three decades on the air. By CNN, the characters in the episode will also communicate using American Sign Language (ASL) in the episode, although the animated characters have four fingers. The historic episode, titled “The Sound of Bleeding Gums,” will air on Sunday, April 10. “It’s very hard to ‘premiere’ after 722 episodes. But I couldn’t be more excited about this one,” producer Al Jean said. The episode focuses primarily on Lisa Simpson (Yeardley Smith), who “discovers that her favorite role model and musician, the late saxophonist Bleeding Gums Murphy, has a son who is deaf and needs a cochlear implant. Lisa gets carried away a little too much trying to help the son, Monk Murphy.” VIDEO OF THE DAY While the hit movie CODA, which features a mostly Deaf cast, recently won Best Picture at the Oscars, this episode has been in the works for quite some time. It is loosely based on the life of lead writer Loni Steele Sosthand. Sosthand says the show’s producers consulted with two ASL specialists to include its use in the episode, which included revising the animatics to ensure ASL could still be interpreted accurately despite the characters. missing a finger on each hand. Sosthand also notes that the story was personal as it was inspired by her brother, Eli, who is also a hard of hearing member of a jazz-loving family. “Having a brother, who is only a year older, who was born deaf, has really shaped who I am as a person,” Sosthand said. “So it’s a story that’s not just close to my heart, but to my identity. There are a lot of autobiographical themes in the episode about the tension between a love of music and deaf loved ones – themes as well. present in CODAbut a lot of my own life.” Related: The Simpsons: When Should The Iconic TV Series End? John Autry II Guest Stars as Monk Murphy

FOX Monk Murphy’s introduction refers to Bleeding Gums Murphy, one of Lisa’s jazz idols who was killed off in the storyline of the Season 6 episode “‘Round Springfield”. His son, Monk, is played by deaf actor John Autry II (Joy, No ordinary family). The episode will also feature three children – Ian Mayorga, Kaylee Arellano and Hazel Lopez – from the non-profit dedicated to deaf children called No Limits. For her part, Autry says the role changed her life. “It’s about deaf people and hearing characters coming together. It’s part of the story,” says Autry. Watching the kids record a song which is included in the episode, Sosthand added, “The song says, ‘If you don’t have a dream, how are you going to make a dream come true.’ Watching them record, I had tears in my eyes the whole time, realizing that this was a dream come true for all of us.” “The Sound of Bleeding Gums” will premiere on FOX on Sunday, April 10. To know more The simpsonsevery episode from previous seasons can be found streaming on Disney+.

America Chavezs Planned His Spider-Man: No Way Home Revealed Debut Read more

About the Author Jeremy Dick

(5450 articles published)

Jeremy Dick has been a writer and editor since 2014. He’s a self-proclaimed horror expert, pop culture enthusiast, and Bob Saget fanatic. More Jeremy Dick

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://movieweb.com/the-simpsons-deaf-asl-episode/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos