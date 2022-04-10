Who are the voice actors in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? – List of voice actors

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is one of the best-written video games of the first half of 2022. While the jokes written in the scenes are right at home with a traditional Lego game, the performances given by the voice cast stand at least near the top of the series. If you feel like some voices sound familiar, here’s a list of the most notable roles that come to life in this game.

AJ LoCascio

LoCascio plays Han Solo in the Skywalker saga and has played this role in several Lego projects. You’ve heard it in other notable games including Horizon Forbidden West, Doom Eternal, Jurassic World Evolution, and it will appear in God of War: Ragnarok.

Andy Secombe

In a few cases on this list, many of the original character voices have reprized their roles in the films. Secombe played Watto in the original version of Episode I: Phantom Menace and does so here as well.

Anthony Daniels

Anthony Daniels has played C3PO since the first Star Wars movie was released decades ago and brought that iconic voice back to the character.

Arif S. Kinchen

Arif S. Kinchen portrays Finn and has appeared in many recognizable games in minor roles. Deathloop, Marvels Avengers, The Last of Us Part II, the Gears series, and Bioshock Infinite are just a few titles you’ve heard it in.

Billy Dee Williams

Billy Dee Williams is the original cast member of Lando Calrissian and returns once again for his role in The Skywalker Saga.

catherine taber

Catherine Taber voiced Padme in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series and was brought back to give voice to the plastic interpretation of Anakins’ lover. She also has credits in Psychonauts 2, Fortnite, Spyro the Reignited Trilogy, and Minecraft: Story Mode. While she appears in games, she has a much larger profile in shows like The noisy house, the robot chicken, and Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Corey Burton

Corey Burton returns from Star Wars: The Clone Wars being the voice of Count Dooku and is no stranger to Disney-related projects. He is the current voice of Ludwig von Drake and Dale in the Mickey Mouse cartoons, the voices of Yen Sid and Ansem the Wise in the Kingdom Hearts series, and appeared in the Hercules movie and Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet. Other roles he’s played include Hugo Strange in Batman: Arkham City and Nitros Oxide, Dr. N Gin and Dr. N Tropy in recent Crash Bandicoot games.

Daniel Logan

Daniel Logan is another returning actor, this time for the voice of Boba Fetts. He played Boba Fett in the original Episode II: Attack of the Clones and in The Clone Wars.

David Menkins

David Menkin is the voice of Luke Skywalker in The Skywalker Saga. Recognizable games he has appeared in include minor roles in Control, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Valorant, Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and Alien: Isolation.

James Arnold Taylor

James Arnold Taylor is the returning voice of Obi-Wan Kenobi from The Clone Wars but is also well known for being the voice of Ratchet in the Ratchet and Clank series and Johnny Test in the cartoon series of the same name.

Kevin Michael Richardson

Even if you didn’t recognize his name, you’ve heard that voice before. Richardson plays Jabba the Hutt and has had countless roles over the years on some of the biggest animated series, including Dr. Hibbert in The simpsonsJerome in family guyCaptain Gantu in Lilo & StitchGrinder in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtlesand appeared in too many other well-known series and movies to list here.

matt lanter

Matt Lanter is the returning voice of Anakin Skywalker from The Clone Wars and various other Star Wars projects.

Widowed Sam

Another returning actor from The Clone Warsthis time for Darth Maul, though he also voices Emperor Palpatine, a voice he’s done before in other Star Wars video games.

Shelby Young

Shelby Young is the voice of Leia Organa in The Skywalker Saga, but also appeared in Star Wars: The Bad BatchWolfenstein: Youngblood, Dead Rising 3, what ifand will appear in God of War: Ragnarok.

Stephane Stanton

Stephen Stanton has voiced several people in The Clone Wars, including Admiral Tarkin, whom he voices several times, but who plays a different role in The Skywalker Saga, where he plays old Ben Kenobi, a role he played in Disney Infinite Vol. 3. He also plays Sasha Nein in the Psychonauts series.

TC Carson

TC Carson is the returning voice of Mace Windu from The Clone Wars. He is also the original voice of Kratos from God of War and has appeared in the Saints Row series and Bioshock Infinite.

Tom Kane

Tom Kane has voiced Yoda in countless Star Wars video games and other projects since 2000, including The Clone Wars, and does it again here. He is also the voice of Takeo in Call of Duty Zombies, Professor Utonium in The Powerpuff Girlsand appeared in many other well-known cartoons on Cartoon Network.