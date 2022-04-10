‘The Simpsons’ Features First Deaf and ASL Voice Actor





After 33 seasons and over 700 episodes, there’s little ground The simpsons did not cover. But in an upcoming episode, the iconic animated series will deliver another first, featuring the first deaf actors and the first use of American Sign Language (ASL) in its series. Season 33 Episode 17 titled The Sound of Bleeding Gums will feature Monk Murphy, the son of jazz legend BleedingGums Murphy, who was born deaf. Lisa meets Monk, who wants to get a cochlear implant, but in typical Lisa fashion, she gets carried away. The episode is the brainchild of writer Loni Steele Sosthand, who drew inspiration from her own family. In an interview with Variety, Sosthand said that I am half-caste; My father’s black music and jazz were important to us,… We grew up in the suburbs, and it was a way for my father to bring this aspect of our culture. But when I think of music, I also think of my brother, who was born deaf. When we were talking about this Bleeding Gums character in our early brainstorms, we thought it wouldn’t be cool if Lisa found out about this whole other side of her life. It led to him having a son, and then we based that character at least a bit on my brother. And the story started from there. Sosthand had previously worked with deaf actor John Autry II (Joy, No ordinary family) on a pilot based on her life with her brother Eli Steele, so he was the first actor she had in mind to play Monk. Jim [L. Brooks] et al [Jean] got on board a lot and saw what a gem he was, she said. The character has little personal moments from my childhood with my brother but is also very influenced by John. Autry said of the role, it’s so amazing,… Its life-changing equality and participation. It can impact change for all of us. It’s about hard of hearing and hearing characters coming together. It’s part of the story. Autry is joined by Steele and other deaf comedians, including comedian Kathy Buckley and three children from No Limits, a non-profit organization dedicated to deaf children: Kaylee Arellano, Ian Mayorga and Hazel Lopez. Sosthand also discusses the animation challenges of the character’s use of ASL, given that he only has four fingers. It was a little tricky, especially because the only thing to translate is Shakespeare, she said. But I think we succeeded. The show hired two ASL specialists to consult on the episode and asked them to review the first animatics to ensure that the meaning of the words was accurately portrayed. Although the episode has been in the works for ages, it coincides with the critical success of Apple CODAa coming-of-age story about a hearing teenager in a deaf family. CODA received rave reviews and won three Academy Awards, for Best Supporting Actor Troy Kotsur (the first deaf man to win an Oscar), Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture. I was one of the first viewers of CODA and really admire the film, said Soshand. There are themes that resonate a bit here, stemming from a sibling relationship. And also CODA has the tension between music and deaf experience. I think that’s great, because the deaf experience isn’t just a story, there are so many stories to tell. (via Variety, picture: 20th Television) The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults towards nobodyhate speech and trolling. Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

