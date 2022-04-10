Dulquer Salmaan: Being a bit exclusive works in my favor | Bollywood

It was in 2018 that actor Dulquer Salman popularly known as DQ made his Hindi film debut with Karwaan. A year later, he appeared in The Zoya Factor (2019). And now, after three years, he is working on two Hindi projects – a film directed by filmmaker R Balki and a web series called Guns And Gulaabs.

Ask him about his sporadic work in Hindi cinema, and Salmaan says, I hear the same complaint from every industry I work in, which is actually very nice. I’m honored that audiences miss seeing me on screen.

However, he is quick to add that he does not believe in overexposure. He explains, I’d rather they miss me than be like, Oh no! Not him yet! We just saw it last month. He has already had four releases this year. How many more movies will we see him in? I think being a bit exclusive works in my favor.

In February this year, Salmaan, who made his acting debut with the Malayalam film Second Show (2012), completed a decade in film. Remembering his early days, he says, I came into the industry literally terrified, anxious and completely unsure of my future. I wondered if people would be willing to watch me on screen for two hours. There were so many doubts in my head. I literally took one movie at a time and stuck to the kinds of things I wanted to do. I didn’t want to do remakes and sequels. I didn’t even want to do bilinguals at the time because they weren’t working well. If you had told me ten years ago that I would continue to work in four languages ​​and that I would be recognized and accepted, I would not have believed you.

Having starred in hit films like Bangalore Days (2014), O Kadhal Kanmani and Charlie (both 2015), the 35-year-old feels more secure as an actor and a person today. It was an incredible journey in that direction. It’s very validating. I feel like I can take care of my family and support them today. But as usual, I’ll take a year at a time. It’s been amazing so far and I’m keeping my fingers crossed for the next ten, Salmaan finishes with a laugh.