How to Become a Credible Hollywood Disruptor with Xavier Dean

Like professional athletics, the film industry is notoriously difficult to break into. Whether you are looking to be a director, screenwriter, editor, composer, producer or actor, you are bound to meet challenges. Therefore, you need to train regularly and stay one step ahead. Nevertheless, research has shown that a good percentage of actors in the industry are among the highest paid celebrities in the world.

Therefore, if you want to become a Hollywood star and live a fulfilling life, you have come to the right place. Xavier Dean is one of those business moguls who have made massive waves on the acting streets.

But what does it take to succeed in filming and acting career?

It all starts with passion

Additionally, you will need to develop a unique passion for relationship building. You can use your storytelling skills, your self-deprecating humor, or your ability to entertain to become an authority in the industry. This passion could lead you to a lucrative career in the acting space.

Having passion will give you greater self-awareness and greater self-confidence to pursue your ambitions. It will also help you step out of your comfort zone and build your professional freedom. Other studies have shown that pursuing your passion can contribute to your overall happiness; be it in the acting space or any other industry.

Treat your acting career with the excellence it deserves

Success doesn’t just happen; you create it. Therefore, you must make a deliberate decision and treat your game with the same professional standards that will propel you to success. Whether you take on this training or take that painful step, do it.

It would also help if you mastered your roles and were ready to take on new roles when they came up. Also develop your self-awareness, motivation, empathy and social skills.

In treating your career with excellence, be honest and always do the right thing. Learn to take a high moral stance even when you feel conflicted.

Work with mentors

The benefits of mentorship are vast, especially in the Hollywood theater industry. Why? Because Hollywood is a relationship-oriented city. Working with a mentor will give you the momentum and allow you to identify your skills and knowledge gaps. Plus, having a mentor will expose you to new ways of thinking. It will expose eye-opening ways and new ideas for solving problems within your game. Mentoring will also help you develop a good relationship with feedback in a productive way. Feedback is something we all need to work on in our weaknesses.

Mentors can also help you expand your network and gain recognition. For example, Xavier studied diligently under the tutelage of Anthony Meindl, who was instrumental in shaping the careers of many notable stars in Hollywood.

make a short film

Acting in shorts can help propel you to the top of your career. It’s an essential way to learn the process of making a film. Moreover, it will help you in your collaborative process as an actor.

Making short films is an opportunity to expand your network of creative friends. You will develop relationships, but you will also develop your craft as an actor. Additionally, working in short films will greatly increase the exposure of your work to your audience online and also at the film festival. You may never know who is watching. As a result, you could easily gain traction as an actor and even win prizes. These rewards can help you gain credibility and recognition.

Have the self-confidence, the right attitude and the desire to succeed

Like any other industry, the theater industry always faces many challenges. These challenges include tax breaks that do not help small film productions, rampant digital piracy, lack of equality, racial controversy, negativity and media criticism.

Therefore, these challenges can bring you down if not’ hard. It would be best if you have confidence in yourself, have the right attitude, and are determined to succeed. You must learn to accept negative criticism and use it to achieve your dreams and goals.

Often you can go through many setbacks and failures, but learn to use them as a stepping stone to the next level of your success. Be resilient and understand that failure is part of success.

Fix your eyes on the “big screen”

You have to have big vision and focus on performing with big names. Be consistent in your game, and each day you’ll get a little closer to achieving your goals. This step will help you develop a stable framework for determining your performance standards.

It will also help if you have a sense of purpose and direction. In this way, you will define your long-term and short-term goals.

Conclude

Do you want to make a name for yourself in the Hollywood space? Cultivate your passion, create short films, treat your career with the excellence it deserves, have a mentor, be determined to weather your storms and set your eyes on the “big screen”.

