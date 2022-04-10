



As the war in Ukraine escalates and political unrest continues to divide Americans, the state of the world may look grim. During the opening night to celebrate the new Pace Gallery in Los Angeles, the director Julien Schnabel and several participants explained how the arts are more vital than ever in the face of violence and despair. “We need a lot of hope because this is such a horrible, violent and senseless time,” Schnabel told Pace Gallery on Friday night. “Art can bring hope. Art cross-pollinates with people, and I believe it has the power to start conversations and shift opinions that can create social change.” Schnabel, who earned an Oscar nomination for directing the 2007 drama The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, is a prolific artist. His work includes paintings, sculptures, architecture and design as well as films. He stages his final art collection at Pace, titled “For Esm with Love and Squalor”, which is derived from JD Salinger’s 1950 short story about a suicidal World War II soldier suffering from a stress disorder. Posttraumatic. After the soldier meets Esm, a young orphan who gives him her most prized possession, a watch that once belonged to her late father, the soldier reconsiders his decision to kill himself. Through Esm’s generosity, Schnabel’s exhibition expresses the need for love. “The story is upbeat even though the subject matter is tragic, and it helps us see the world from different perspectives,” said Schnabel, who named her four-month-old daughter Esm. “Walt Whitman spoke of art as being the concept of a gymnasium. Someone can go there and may not be a great athlete, and someone may be a great athlete who goes there, but they all can participating in a gym. Art works like that, bringing a lot of people together and bringing optimism and creativity and different ideas and the accumulation of emotional moments.” The exhibition at Pace Los Angeles features 13 colorful abstract paintings, all made using oil, spray paint and modeling clay on velvet. The centerpiece is a large-scale bronze sculpture in cast silicon bronze with a stainless steel structure located in the gallery’s outer courtyard. Jonah Hill and Greg Kinner were among 350 guests who were the first to view the artwork and celebrate the new Pace Gallery, formerly occupied by the Kayne Griffin Gallery. While browsing the exhibit with his family, Kinnear stopped to discuss the positive impacts the arts can have. “I believe art connects us all,” said Kinnear, who currently appears on the Starz horror-comedy series. shining valley. “My hope is that historically, when we look back, even in the darkest of times, art is something that can help us move past the horror that surrounds us. It doesn’t make anything better with what is happening. happens, but it kind of calms the moment, and certainly gives us a sense of hope.” More great stories from vanity lounge Even before Will Smith, it was a weird and awkward Oscar

