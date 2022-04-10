5 Times Bollywood Stars Got Banned Because Of Their Behavior





Will Smith was banned from attending Oscar events for 10 years after he slapped Chris Rock on stage when the comedian was performing live at this year’s Oscar event. Reactions have started pouring in across the globe, with some supporting the decision while a few say Rock deserved what happened after mocking the health condition of Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. . Over the years, many Bollywood stars have been banned by any organization or the media for their controversial or misguided behavior. Salman Khan The incident happened at the launch party for a song from Salman Khan’s film Kick. The media demanded that Sallu Bhai pose at a particular location for them. However, the superstar refused which sparked a fight between Salman’s guards and the photographers. As a result, the photographers union banned Salman Khan and refused to cover any of his film events or click on his photos until July 2014, when Kick was due to be released. Although Kick was a big hit and the ban didn’t affect the success of Sajid Nadiadwala’s directorial debut, Salman still wanted the issue resolved and invited all the photographers to his wedding reception. sister Arpita, after which the union lifted their ban on him. A decade of banning Amitabh Bachchan Stars need photographers to cover them and become famous while the media needs bytes and photos of celebrities to earn their bread. But there was a time when Big B was banned by the media for over a decade. And that was because the media believed that it was Amitabh Bachchan who came up with the idea of ​​the emergency and the ban. There was a time when the media desperately wanted Amitabh to fail but all of his movies released during that time including Deewar, Lawaaris, Mr. Natwarlal, Sharaabi and many more became super hits. The press softened towards him after he nearly died in the Coolie crash. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena and Saif’s relationship was at its peak in 2010. While promoting a shoe brand they both endorsed, the media went out when the couple walked in because Saif and Bebo were very late for the press conference. Saif was really upset and apologized profusely to the media saying they were delayed due to traffic jam, Kareena didn’t apologize at all that’s why the media decided to boycott the meet and went out. Shah Rukh Khan’s Wankhede Controversy To date, it is the most discussed controversy in Bollywood which occurred during an IPL match at Wankhede Stadium after a drunken SRK allegedly assaulted a stadium official. The Mumbai Cricket Association said SRK was drunk when he assaulted their official and hence banned him from entering the stadium for 5 years. On the other hand, the superstar said he did what any father would do to protect his daughter. Shraddha Kapoor Shraddha became a top hero after back-to-back hits – Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, but also drew the ire of photographers after repeatedly refusing to pose for them. So when during the success of Ek Villain, photographers refused to click on the film crew, everyone was surprised. Later, with her PR firm, Shraddha sat down with the team of photographers and solved the problem.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odishatv.in/news/entertainment/from-salman-khan-to-big-b-5-times-bollywood-stars-were-banned-due-to-their-behaviour-174480 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

