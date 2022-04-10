GREG HARTON: In Hollywood, the harshest punishment for a slap heard around the world seems to be star refusal

The longer a journalist works, the more likely they are to be challenged by someone at a public meeting about something reported in the newspaper or other media.

When it comes to reporting, everyone is an editor. Because short story writing is linear – one sentence follows another, one fact must be presented before another can be – the writer must make choices. And for newspaper editors, their work is evaluated every morning by readers and their sources. Some may think that a reporter made the wrong choices and should have emphasized a story more or maybe even excluded some details. They do not always hesitate to make their opinion known.

Luckily in my career this hasn’t happened much, but I attended a town council meeting or some other public session and some official or citizen waved a copy of a newspaper asking me why something had been reported somehow or covered at all. Guess they would be waving an iPad today.

Everything is fair. When you’re an actor, artist, journalist, politician, preacher, or anyone else who displays your work publicly, criticism comes with the role.

So I was thinking last week about my answer. Let’s say an official reprimanded me at, say, a city council meeting. What do you think would happen if I walked down the aisle, walked past the camera broadcasting the meeting live, and slapped the official in the face? Do you think I would be allowed to go back to my place and carry on as if nothing had happened?

I suspect I’d be handcuffed and headed to the county jail pretty quickly, though these days I’d probably be back on the streets before the town hall was over. Certainly if the incident happened at a Fayetteville city council meeting. Sometimes prison sentences are served before these meetings are closed.

Of course, I’m kidding. Lioneld Jordan didn’t trash me and I didn’t blow his head off, and I never would either. And maybe the prison sentence is hyperbole. Perhaps.

Will Smith, the actor, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for slapping comedian Chris Rock for a joke that Smith initially made fun of. But Smith quickly equated Rock’s attempt at humor with sticks and stones. Fortunately, no bones were broken even after Smith determined that words can hurt.

In true Hollywood fashion, however, Smith’s punishment apparently doesn’t involve jail time or even being temporarily handcuffed as a result of the assault, as it would be in my storyline described above. Without a doubt, his film colleagues gasped when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences robbed Smith of something perhaps more precious to Tinseltown than freedom. What could it be? Attention.

The academy announced Friday that Smith would be banned from the Academy Awards for 10 years. Oh humanity. Nothing shows penance like being excluded from a long, boring ceremony peppered with self-righteous statements about political causes.

Smith previously resigned his academy membership, which means he won’t be able to vote for best actor, best picture or best anything. I’m not a member of the academy, but I still think Smith’s speech is unfortunate because he accepted the Best Actor Oscar half an hour after he slapped Rock on live TV. It is now unlikely to be nominated in the best apology category. After all, I just can’t accept the idea that her actions are the fault of Venus and Serena Williams’ father.

Hopefully, Smith emerges from this purgatory into the limelight with a better sense of boundaries. But there’s a bigger question in Hollywood: Does he still have the Oscar purse?