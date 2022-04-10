Entertainment
GREG HARTON: In Hollywood, the harshest punishment for a slap heard around the world seems to be star refusal
The longer a journalist works, the more likely they are to be challenged by someone at a public meeting about something reported in the newspaper or other media.
When it comes to reporting, everyone is an editor. Because short story writing is linear – one sentence follows another, one fact must be presented before another can be – the writer must make choices. And for newspaper editors, their work is evaluated every morning by readers and their sources. Some may think that a reporter made the wrong choices and should have emphasized a story more or maybe even excluded some details. They do not always hesitate to make their opinion known.
Luckily in my career this hasn’t happened much, but I attended a town council meeting or some other public session and some official or citizen waved a copy of a newspaper asking me why something had been reported somehow or covered at all. Guess they would be waving an iPad today.
Everything is fair. When you’re an actor, artist, journalist, politician, preacher, or anyone else who displays your work publicly, criticism comes with the role.
So I was thinking last week about my answer. Let’s say an official reprimanded me at, say, a city council meeting. What do you think would happen if I walked down the aisle, walked past the camera broadcasting the meeting live, and slapped the official in the face? Do you think I would be allowed to go back to my place and carry on as if nothing had happened?
I suspect I’d be handcuffed and headed to the county jail pretty quickly, though these days I’d probably be back on the streets before the town hall was over. Certainly if the incident happened at a Fayetteville city council meeting. Sometimes prison sentences are served before these meetings are closed.
Of course, I’m kidding. Lioneld Jordan didn’t trash me and I didn’t blow his head off, and I never would either. And maybe the prison sentence is hyperbole. Perhaps.
Will Smith, the actor, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for slapping comedian Chris Rock for a joke that Smith initially made fun of. But Smith quickly equated Rock’s attempt at humor with sticks and stones. Fortunately, no bones were broken even after Smith determined that words can hurt.
In true Hollywood fashion, however, Smith’s punishment apparently doesn’t involve jail time or even being temporarily handcuffed as a result of the assault, as it would be in my storyline described above. Without a doubt, his film colleagues gasped when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences robbed Smith of something perhaps more precious to Tinseltown than freedom. What could it be? Attention.
The academy announced Friday that Smith would be banned from the Academy Awards for 10 years. Oh humanity. Nothing shows penance like being excluded from a long, boring ceremony peppered with self-righteous statements about political causes.
Smith previously resigned his academy membership, which means he won’t be able to vote for best actor, best picture or best anything. I’m not a member of the academy, but I still think Smith’s speech is unfortunate because he accepted the Best Actor Oscar half an hour after he slapped Rock on live TV. It is now unlikely to be nominated in the best apology category. After all, I just can’t accept the idea that her actions are the fault of Venus and Serena Williams’ father.
Hopefully, Smith emerges from this purgatory into the limelight with a better sense of boundaries. But there’s a bigger question in Hollywood: Does he still have the Oscar purse?
Sources
2/ https://www.nwaonline.com/news/2022/apr/10/opinion-greg-harton-in-hollywood-the-harshest/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022