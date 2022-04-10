Kareena Kapoor once shared her equation with Abhishek Bachchan after her breakup with Karisma Kapoor





It was in the year 2000 when Abhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut with JP Dutta’s film, Refugee, opposite his ex-girlfriend, Karisma Kapoor’s younger sister, Kareena Kapoor. It has been labeled as the next big thing in the industry. However, more than his acting skills, Abhishek was in the news for his romance with Karisma. In 2002, the nation was waiting for the Kapoors and the Bachchans to transform their sufficient in rishtedaari with the marriage of Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. But unfortunately, in 2003, a shocking announcement of the abrupt cancellation of their engagement had discouraged everyone. Abhishek and Karisma had dated for five years. However, fate had other plans for them. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan proposed marriage to Aishwarya Rai with fake ring from ‘Guru’ sets When Karisma and Abhishek’s engagement was called off, it also affected the relationship between Kareena and Abhishke. In a throwback interview with Simi Garewal on his show, Date with Simi GarewalKareena Kapoor had spoken about her equation with Abhishek and said: “In my life there is still room for Abhishek Bachchan, I just wish there was still a little room left in his heart for me.” Coming back to Abhishek and Karisma’s love story, it was at his sister, Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s wedding in 1997 when sparks flew between them, and they soon started dating. Although they managed to keep their relationship a secret for five years, in October 2002, during Amitabh Bachchan’s 60th birthday celebrations, the announcement of Abhishek and Karisma’s engagement pleasantly surprised everyone. Karisma then said: “It’s wonderful to be part of this family.” Recommended Reading: When Karisma Kapoor Revealed How Her Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Tried To Auction Her On Their Honeymoon However, when their marriage was called off abruptly, there was a lot of speculation citing the reasons behind the split. It was also said that the real reason behind their suddenly called off marriage was because of Karisma’s mother, Babita. It was reported that she wanted a stable and secure life for her daughters. After going through a difficult phase following her separation from Randhir Kapoor, Babita single-handedly raised her daughters, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. Another reported reason was the huge difference in Karisma and Abhishek’s career chart. She had already established herself as one of Bollywood’s leading actresses when he was nothing more than the son of Amitabh Bachchan. The Bachchans were also suffering huge financial losses and to financially secure her daughter, Babita wanted a marriage contract to be signed, which Big B did not agree to. After their breakup, Karisma Kapoor married Sanjay Kapur, a wealthy Delhi-based businessman, on September 29, 2003. But they too had separated and got a divorce in 2016. Karisma is now a single mother to her two children , Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan is married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and they have a lovely daughter, whom they named Aaradhya Bachchan. After two decades of their breakup, Abhishek and Karisma are happy in their respective lives. Read also : When Abhishek Bachchan Defended Aishwarya Rai For Her Cannes Outfits And Made Her Go ‘Aww’ AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android or iOS (Apple)

