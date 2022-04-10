Connect with us

‘The Chosen’ star to talk about working as a disabled actor in Hollywood | Culture & Leisure

His noticeable limp was at the forefront of Jordan Walker Ross’ mind whenever he went to an audition.

Would they watch him next to him due to his disability, caused by minor cerebral palsy and severe scoliosis? Or ask him to moderate his limp or even replace him? It’s all happened to the differently abled actor before, like the time he was kicked out of a national ad because his limp was too bad, or the time a coffee shop told him he wouldn’t. hadn’t chosen, even though he had done so in the past. , because they thought his disability was too much of a distraction.

Rejection from casting directors sent him straight back to his teenage years, when kids were cruel about his differences.

They felt like I was an easy target, Ross said from his home in Fort Worth, Texas. Having kids say things like crippled at school made my insecurities worse. And then the casting directors saying things was really frustrating. I was given a passion for acting, but I felt like I could never reach my potential or have a career because of the other thing I was born with.

But that started to change the day a director noticed his disability and asked if he could write the lameness into his character. That director was Dallas Jenkins, the son of famed Christian novelist Jerry Jenkins, from the series Left Behind, and the TV show was The Chosen, a hugely popular historical drama series about the life of Jesus Christ watched around the world. Ross plays Little James, one of the Twelve Apostles in the New Testament.

I said yes right away, but it was a little scary at first, said Ross, who also starred in 1883, the popular western series starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. I knew millions of people would see what I have desperately tried my whole life to cover up or hide. Now they were going to focus on it. I felt very vulnerable, but I said to myself that this is playing, it is to be vulnerable.

Ross will bring his talk, Whats Your Limp?, to the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake on Friday. The evening also includes a Q&A session. It’s an offshoot of his similarly titled podcast, on which he interviews actors, artists, athletes and other public figures about their insecurities, struggles and coping mechanisms.

He tells my story in hopes of encouraging others to be vulnerable, Ross said of the event. Once you’ve made that leap, other people are more willing to be vulnerable. Especially for men, the only emotion you can show is anger. I’m doing my part to help break that and teach people that it’s healthy to open up and learn to love, regardless of their respective lameness, whether physical or internal.

Ross’ story began in Arlington, Texas, where her two-month premature birth led to her medical issues. He spent much of his youth in hospitals, but managed to land the role of Tiny Tim in a community theater production of A Christmas Carol when he was 6 years old. It also helped that his grandfather was Barry Corbin, an actor best known for his role as Maurice Minnifield on the TV show Northern Exposure.

By age 16, Ross had scored roles in over 40 community theaters and professional productions in Texas and California. At 20, he moved to Los Angeles and stayed there for four years, before returning to Texas due, in part, to physical complications. He met his wife and stayed. They have three children.

Along with his role in The Chosen, it was his children who helped him begin to appreciate his body and its differences.

You see you’re their hero, and they wouldn’t change a thing about you, he said. This got the ball rolling. If they can love me and accept me, I should do the same.

And the improved conditions for actors with disabilities over the past five to ten years in Hollywood also help. The industry is starting to see that disability isn’t disability, Ross said. Hiring people with different bodies can be cost effective and add perspective and more layers to characters. He cites Coda, last year’s film about the deaf community which recently won Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor Oscars for deaf actor Troy Kotsur.

Having more actors with disabilities in movies is good for everyone, Ross said. They had able-bodied actors playing people in wheelchairs and were starting to move past that and hire wheelchair actors. If they have a procedural crime drama, why can’t one of the lab techs be amputated or have a blind judge? In real life, these people exist, and if they exist there, they can exist in a movie. That’s the next step, and it’s starting to get better.

