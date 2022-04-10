Man of Steel’s Harry Lennix Says Will Smith ‘Have to Return’ Best Actor Oscar





There are many opinions about Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars. Some think Smith should be penalized harshly, while others think he should just be given a slap on the wrist. No matter how you slice it, the Academy of Motion Picture & Science has already taken action. But it seems that their actions are not enough for a single actor. In a new editorial for Variety, Steel man Star Harry Lennix has penned a scathing essay in which he calls on Smith to return his Oscar. “At this point, the only person who can redeem the integrity of the Oscars is Smith himself. He must come to grips with the seriousness of the offense he committed: slapping Rock, live March 27 in front of million people at the Oscars scene,” Lennix wrote. “Smith should express mail his gold trophy to the Academy and publicly state something to the effect of: ‘Out of respect for the 94 year honored conferred at this award, I do not feel worthy of being its custodian. .'” the Steel man star is pretty adamant on the matter. Lennix concluded the essay by once again stating that Smith must return his Oscar. “The stain on the Motion Picture Academy cannot be easily repaired. The only hope of a justifiable pardon must involve Smith voluntarily returning his Best Actor award.” Lennix’s comments come after the Academy of Motion Picture & Science officially banned the actor from attending the awards show for ten years after a short period of deliberation. The actor was previously forced to resign from the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences and released an official statement on the resignation. You can read Smith’s resignation below. “I have responded directly to the Academy’s Notice of Disciplinary Hearing and will fully accept all consequences of my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards were shocking, painful and inexcusable. The list of Those I’ve Hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all in attendance, and the global public back home. I have betrayed the trust of the Academy. I have deprived fellow nominees and winners for their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the spotlight back on those who deserve recognition for their accomplishments and allow the Academy to back to the incredible work she does to support creativity and artistry in film. I therefore resign as a Fellow of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any other consequence the board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to make sure I never do it again to allow violence to override reason. Do you think Will Smith should give him back his Oscar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hit our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://comicbook.com/movies/news/man-of-steel-harry-lennix-says-will-smith-must-return-best-actor-oscars/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos