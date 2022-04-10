BC film industry: Hollywood North workers vote for strike mandate





A union representing workers in British Columbia’s film and television industry has voted in favor of a strike mandate, the latest development in a year-long negotiation. The Directors Guild of Canada, District Council of British Columbia (DGC BC) says 92.2% of members supported the decision, among the 86.2% who voted. The union represents creative and logistical staff, including directors, editors, managers, production assistants and others. This is the first time the union has called for a strike vote. We thank our members for the solidarity they have shown with this overwhelming mandate. Their strength and determination make it clear that respect, fairness and safety in the workplace are non-negotiable, District Council Chairman Allan Harmon said in a statement released Friday. Sticking points, according to the union, include retroactive wage increases, payment for COVID tests and wages for those in entry-level or lower-paying positions. Also, according to the union, with BC’s minimum wage increasing to $15.65 an hour in June, some experienced members will be earning the provincial minimum wage despite their experience in the industry. The guild negotiates with member producers of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the Canadian Media Producers Association BC Producers Branch (CMPA BC). In a joint statement released on the eve of the strike vote, they said the two sides were close to reaching an agreement before the guild made additional demands and the opportunity for a settlement emerged. fainted. In addition, the organizations alluded to the possibility that union measures could have a chilling effect on the industry. DGC BC’s strike authorization vote sends a message of labor uncertainty in the province and seriously undermines British Columbia’s reputation as an attractive location for film production, they said. declared. Considering the potential for labor instability in British Columbia, companies represented by the AMPTP and CMPA may be forced to reassess their plans to base new productions in the province. The union says it has seen no evidence that productions are pulling out of coming to British Columbia. It also highlights shelter agreements for productions already in place, protecting productions already in progress from shutting down in the event of a strike. A list of TV productions Guild members are currently working on include Riverdale, Superman and Lois, The Flash, and Charmed. A strike mandate does not mean workers can leave work immediately, 72 hours notice is still required.

