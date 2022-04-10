Sonic 2 star on being the only actor to reprise his role in video games: “It’s really huge”

After the first sonic the hedgehog film brought the iconic blue speedster (Ben Schwartz) set in a recognizable human world, this month’s sequel features its most important supporting characters from the long-running video game franchise. But while Knuckles the echidna is portrayed by Idris Elba |lovable nerdy fox Miles “Tails” Prower is voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey, the same actress who’s voiced him in video games and cartoons since 2014.

O’Shaughnessey is, in fact, the only Sonic voice actor to transition from games to the burgeoning live-action movie franchise.

“It’s really huge for me, and it’s huge for the voiceover community,” O’Shaughnessey told EW. “I can’t tell you how many of them have reached out to me, and they’re really excited. That’s the best thing about the voiceover community: we all support each other. Although it’s a huge win for me, that’s a huge win for all of us. I just got a text in all caps with a million exclamation marks from a friend of mine about it this morning. It’s just very exciting and unusual. I’ve been doing this for a very long time, and I had no illusions that I could make this movie. It just doesn’t happen often. I feel so lucky, it’s amazing.

These new movies are busy attracting a lot of young Sonic fans, but there’s also a pre-existing fan base that’s been following the franchise for years. From when Tails appeared in the post-credits teaser in the late 2020s sonic the hedgehogthese fans were thrilled to hear O’Shaughnessey’s voice on the big screen.

“The fans really appreciate it. The support I’ve had from the fanbase has been overwhelming and so sweet,” O’Shaughnessey said. “I’m so grateful to them. They couldn’t be better. They’re so glad Paramount did it. It gives them some direction. If you’re a big Sonic fan and you’ve played the games, you you get used to what a character looks like, and that’s what it is for you.”

After all these years of playing him, O’Shaughnessey has naturally acquired a sense of what makes Tails tick.

“He’s so genius-wise, he makes all these cool gadgets,” she says. “He’s loyal. He’s the best friend you’ll ever have. He’s kind, he’s endearing and he’s mostly unintentionally funny, I think!”

Tails is also a huge Sonic fan. In the new movie, all this precocious young fox wants is to help his hero save the world. Schwartz, for his part, is a big fan of O’Shaughnessey and enthusiastically praises his talent.

“She’s amazing,” Schwartz told EW. “Watching her go through this process of firsts and this and that, I think she’s such a wonderful, special, kind, talented human. I text her first and foremost, just check in with her, and she’s everything. just awesome. She appreciates it all, and she deserves it because she’s a super pro.”

It’s a fairly common practice in animation for women to voice young male characters like Tails. Over the years, O’Shaughnessey learned to modulate his voice for different characters as part of honing his craft.

“When I started, my voices were girlish even though I was doing boyish impressions all the time,” she says. “But once I got a callback, and the casting director was like, ‘You look too much like a boy.’ We auditioned and at the end she said, “You have to go tell your agent you do boy voices. So I had to really think about that. Young kids are a lot alike, but you can tell when a boy is talking versus a girl most of the time. So I had to figure out, what does that sound like?”

O’Shaughnessey continues: “My neighbor at the time had a younger boy, so I was listening to him, and watching TV and paying attention to what the boys looked like versus what the girls looked like, any age. I really worked to get myself in that mindset. Then I had kids, and my boy was very typically a boy, and my daughter was very typically a girl. Looking at how he was approaching his environment or a toy versus how she was doing it was very different so i stuck with those now after doing this for so long when i am given a script that has a boy or a girl or whatever, at any given age, I can kind of connect naturally.

sonic the hedgehog 2 is in theaters now.

