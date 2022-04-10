Chloe Sims fans compare Towie star to Hollywood A-lister as she shows off Barbie hair transformation and pink dress





Chloe Sims looked completely different after undergoing a glamorous makeover that made her look like a Hollywood starlet. The 40-year-old star showed off her stunning hair transformation by posing in a strapless pink dress with matching satin gloves. 5 Chloe Sims showed off her hair transformation and stunning pink dress Credit: Instagram Chloe posed backstage where she was “shooting something really fun” and fans couldn’t help but think she looked like a famous Golden Age Hollywood star. “NO QUOTE JUST ME,” Chloe captioned the series of photos on Instagram. “I filmed something really fun this week…loved dressing up, it was one of my favorite looks…” Fans compared her pink look to Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress when she performed the song Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend in the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. “Superb, Marilyn’s vibe,” commented one fan. Another added: “She looks fab like Marliyn Monroe of gentlemen prefers blondes. xx” But a few other fans had other thoughts on the reality star’s personality with a suggestive cartoon character, Penelope Pitstop. A fan had another idea: “Barbie loves it.” While another went a bit further: “Barbie meets Pam An!!!” Chloe’s blonde ambition comes as she opened up to fans about her ideal man just weeks after deleting all photos of Pete from her social media. The TV star took to her Instagram Stories for a Q&A with her 1.2million followers when asked what she looks for in a man. A fan asked “what’s your type of man” and “what’s the first thing you always look at?” Chloe replied, “Tall, dark, funny, loyal and protective.. I don’t really verify anything, it’s just a feeling that I seek first and foremost…connection is everything.” It may have been a veiled blow to her ex Pete Wicks who is around 180cm or 5ft 9in. The reality TV stars were in an on-and-off secret relationship for two years which ended bitterly after details of the secret romance were leaked. The former best friends didn’t speak for months after their breakup, but reunited last summer. Chloe and Pete’s relationship status had kept fans on their toes since it was revealed last year that they had secretly slept together for two years. She recently explained why she deleted all traces of Pete from her social media, saying it would be “disrespectful” to future boyfriends if pictures of them were still online. 5 Her Instagram followers told the star she looked like Marilyn Monroe in the pink dress Credit: Instagram 5 Marilyn wore the iconic pink dress in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes Credit: Alamy 5 But other fans thought Chloe looked more like Barbie or Penelope Pitstop Credit: Instagram 5 Chloe recently took a swipe at ex Pete Wicks Credit: Splash We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Showbiz team?

