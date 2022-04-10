Disney+ Restores Actor Stan Lee and Luke Cage Tributes After Backlash





Disney+ removed the Stan Lee and Reg E. Cathey tributes, but after fan backlash they were restored in The Punisher and Luke Cage finales.



Disney+ has restored tributes to the late Stan Lee and Reg E. Cathey in The Punisher and Luke Cagerespectively. Earlier in April 2022, it was discovered that the streaming service had removed the two tributes from their respective appearances in the season two finales of The Punisher and Luke Cage. When fans got wind of the decision, they were unhappy to say the least. Following the backlash, the two memorial tributes again adjoin these two series in “The Defenders Saga”. RELATED: iCarly, Forrest Gump and Other Movies and TV Shows on Disney+ and Paramount+ This Weekend

Stan Lee passed away on November 12, 2018. Following the Marvel icon’s death, The Punisher was the first show in the Defenders saga to release its next season on January 18, 2019, with a title card reading “In Loving Memory of Stan Lee” in the credits of the episode “The Whirlwind”. Reg E. Cathey, who played Luke Cage’s father on the hero’s solo series, died on February 9, 2018 before the release of season 2, which includes Cathey’s tribute in the credits of “They Reminisce Over You.”



It’s still unclear what prompted the removal of these two tributes, though this isn’t the first time Disney+ has released the former Netflix series to their new streaming home. After sloppy work on an episode of Jessica Jones, fans discovered that the Netflix logo had been erased from the opening credit sequences of each series after their debut on the platform. Of course, the arrival of the TV-MA series also brought some changes to the platform itself, which updated its parental controls on the same day. RELATED: Moon Knight Brings an Obscure Comic Book Villain to Life – and Changes It Completely

Whether these series will see some sort of revival remains to be seen. For a moment it seemed like daredevil was officially canon for the Marvel Cinematic Universe given that Matthew Murdock’s live-action biography on Marvel’s website has been updated to include both the events of the series and the character’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Coming Home. However, Marvel has since removed the mention of No coming home from Murdock’s TV timeline. While daredevil Rumor has it that star Charlie Cox will reprise his role in many upcoming MCU projects, it’s unknown if actors Mike Colter and/or Jon Bernthal will return as Luke Cage and Frank Castle respectively. Bernthal reacted to The Punisher land on Disney+, but the actor hasn’t said if he’s been asked to return anytime soon. As for Colter, the actor revealed in late 2020 that he hadn’t been approached to return, but would “love it.”

Both The Punisher and Luke Cage are now streaming on Disney+ along with the rest of the Defenders saga. KEEP READING: The Quest Brings LARPing to Disney+ in Immersive Fantasy Contest SeriesSource: Disney+

