Make up your mind. While it may not be as popular as it once was, there is no bigger wrestling promotion in the world than WWE. The company has been the industry leader for over twenty years and likely will be for a long time to come. Achieving prominence in WWE may mean the world to some wrestlers, but there are other things out there. Now, a prominent WWE star might want one of those other spots.

During an appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, WWE’s Sasha Banks talked about having to choose between a career in WWE and going to Hollywood. Banks has said she wants to take on the world, but it could be in Hollywood, WWE or somewhere else. It comes after Banks made a few appearances in The Mandalorian on Disney+ and won critical acclaim for her performance. Banks is a seven-time Women’s Champion and three-time Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Opinion: I don’t think it’s a secret that Banks is considering anything outside of WWE because she was open to leaving before. The good thing is that Banks only turned thirty earlier this year, which means she could come back for a long time if she wanted to. Banks is one of the most talented and already decorated wrestlers in WWE history, so maybe she needs a new challenge in Hollywood.

What do you think of Banks? Where do you see her going next? Let us know in the comments below.

Thomas Hall has been a wrestling fan for over thirty years and has seen over 60,000 wrestling matches. He has also been a wrestling critic since 2009 with over 6,000 full shows covered. You can find his work at kbwrestlingreviews.comor consult his Amazon author page with 30 pounds of wrestling.

