Entertainment
Jaws actor named chief of police for the same town of Martha’s Vineyard where the movie was filmed
A former Jaws star has gone from terrorizing the town of Amity to policing its streets in real life.
Jonathan Searle, 56, once donned a fake fin to scare beachgoers from Oak Bluffs in the classic horror flick set on Martha’s Vineyard. Today, the actor was named the city’s police chief, 47 years after filming at the same location.
The posh town of 5,000 full-time residents named him leader with a 3-1 vote on Monday. Searle was one of two island natives to make the final list. He also ran against former NYC and Newport lieutenants.
“I find the whole thing quite funny myself!” he told the New York Postto be named Chief of Oaks Bluffs.
“I am clearly delighted and humbled and honored to have been offered the job,” he told the Vineyard Gazette.
The child actor will start his new role from the end of June, following the retirement of current chef Erik Blake.
Searle has lived his entire life on the island off the coast of Massachusetts, his own father serving as Edgartown’s police chief from 1981 to 1995.
He decided not to pursue a film career after his unforgettable appearance in Jaws. Eventually, he would join the Edgartown Police Department in 1986, which would lead him to his biggest role yet: Chief.
“It’s something I’ve worked on my whole career,” he told the Vineyard Gazette.
Jonathan Searle, 56 (right) once donned a fake fin to scare beachgoers from Oak Bluffs in classic horror movie Jaws, which is set on Martha’s Vineyard, now the actor has been named chief of the city police, 47 years after the shooting
Searle (right) is best known for his role in Jaws, where he played a boy who put on a fake fin to scare beachgoers in Oaks Bluffs
The city board elected him to the new position 3-1 and he was once one of two island natives to advance to the bottom. He will start his new post at the end of June, when the current chief retires (pictured: Searle filming video for Edgartown PD, where he currently works)
As a young officer, Searle spent most of his time working his way up through the ranks and participating in Project Outreach – a program that paired officers with recovery coaches to help drug addicts through treatment programs.
And now, as a boss, he knows a thing or two about how to stop a bad cop. The iconic horror film centers on a police chief exploiting the city. The film, which has grossed nearly $500 million at the box office, sees the chef team up with a marine biologist to hunt the man-eating shark.
Amazingly, while on the force, Searle even had to track down a prankster, who claimed to have seen two great white sharks lingering off Martha’s Vineyard in 2008,
His investigation determined there was no shark in sight and the man, Michael Lopenzo, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Being chief of police won’t be all fun, games and shark hunting for Searle, who will have to deal with the continuing problem of the department losing his officers.
“If we can’t keep the officers we have here, we’re not going to survive,” board member Jason Balboni reportedly said, according to the report. Martha’s Vineyard Times. The new leader is expected to “rebuild” the community, the council said.
Searle, who describes himself as a ‘people person’, reportedly said he wanted to improve those working under him and share the wealth of knowledge and advice throughout.
With ‘structural deficiencies’ within the police largely dealing with ‘leadership issues’, Searle will be tasked with being ‘an agent of change’, the council said.
Searle is from Martha’s Vineyard and will be watching Oak Bluffs in late June
“There is a lack of equity and a very sharp divide within the department, where you have a very favored group,” admitted board member Brian Packish, Martha’s Vineyard Times reported.
“What I believe we need to do is not keep doing what we’re doing,” he said. “I think we need change, we need leadership that will bring about that change. I think we’ve strayed a bit from where I, and the people in the community I talk to, feel the same way.
Recently, a gun went missing inside the Oaks Bluffs department, ultimately leading to the resignation of Sergeant Michael Marchand.
Balboni said Searle will be “for the best of our department, for the best of our city, [and] for the best of our future.’
In the film (pictured), the chief of police and a marine biologist track down a man-eating shark. In 2008, a man on the island claimed to have seen two great whites, prompting Searle to investigate the incident, much like the movie. However, he later determined that there were no sharks
The iconic horror movie had lines of people waiting to see it, grossing nearly $500 million at the box office
Current Edgartown Chief Bruce McNamee had nothing but warm praise for his outgoing officer, telling the Vineyard Gazette: “I know he will serve the community of Oak Bluffs as he served Edgartown community.”
“He definitely leaves behind some big shoes to fill,” McNamee told Martha’s Vineyard Times.
DailyMail.com has contacted Searle for comment.
