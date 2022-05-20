The Pistol miniseries captures the anarchy in the Sex Pistols

LONDON Are we spitting? asked a man in the crowd at the Club 100a small underground space with red walls, evoking spilled beer, cigarette smoke and a thousand lost nights, just off Oxford Street in London.

Yes, there would be spitting. The club was the setting for a first Sex Pistols gig, which last June was recreated for Pistol, a series in six episodes on the British band, led by Danny Boyle and streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in other territories, from May 31.

The Sex Pistols were the philosophers and dress code of the punk revolution, said Boyle, who seemed to be all over the set, talking to extras about crowd behavior, checking cameras and watching monitors intently as the actors performed. body song and the audience went crazy.

I tried to do the show in a way that was chaotic and true to the Pistols’ manifesto, Boyle said in a recent interview. This meant taking an approach to filming: we were just shooting entire scenes, entire performances, not knowing if we had captured the right shot or not. That’s all you’ve been taught not to do.