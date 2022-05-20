Connect with us

Norfolk Restaurant Adds Arcade For Family Entertainment | Business

A new family entertainment venue is now located at Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk.

The Pizza Ranch FunZone officially opened on May 13. The addition of the arcade is part of a larger expansion project that has been underway at Norfolk Pizza Ranch for a few years.

We were thrilled to provide this fun, family-friendly service, said Steve Denn, who along with his wife, Dawn, owns Norfolk Pizza Ranch. It’s stress free. It’s funny.

The FunZone offers more than 31 games, including virtual reality, cranes, pushers and three types of basketball games. It also includes a Monopoly game and Jurassic World Thrills, where players hunt dinosaurs in the park, Denn said.

The arcade is equipped with a self-service card kiosk and a redemption counter that includes prizes with a wide range of value.

In the end, if you have 150 points and that 4-year-old wants his toy now, he can go get it, or if you have college kids who want to get the big 5,000-point Lego set or the 35,000-point Nintendo Switch, they can do it, Denn said. We have long boards and Air Pods and plug-in coolers for your car.

The FunZone concept was started by Pizza Ranchs headquarters. Norfolks was the 50th to open and was part of a larger expansion project that had been in the planning stages for some time.

The company that built the arcade is the same company that designed the bowling arcade, Denn said. When the planning stages for Pizza Ranchs FunZone began, no other such venue existed in Norfolk.

We put ours on hold for COVID, he said.







Pizza Ranch entertainment area

Norfolk Pizza Ranch owners Steve and Dawn Denn (centre) stand with Christel Schuller (from left), Maesik Denn, Marrix Denn and Kim Black inside the new Pizza Ranch Fun Zone arcade.


KATHRYN HARRRIS / DAILY NEWS


Denn said the additional 3,100 square feet currently used by Pizza Ranch includes new party rooms that can accommodate crowds ranging from 16 to a maximum of 52 people. Rooms can be reserved with no deposit and can be used in tandem with various party packages available for purchase.

Our primary focus was to promote family fun, birthday parties, family events and afternoon business parties, Denn said.

Denn said additional staff have been hired at the Pizza Ranch. Denns’ daughter, Maesik, is the manager of FunZone, and other staff, including her son, Merrix, general manager Kim Black and Christel Schueller, have also been cross-trained to work both in the restaurant and at the arch.

Although FunZone customers do not have to eat at Pizza Ranch to use the arcade, they must enter through the restaurant’s main entrance or through the mall entrance. There is no direct entrance to the arcade. Instead, a wall of glass decorated with one-way-view film that features images of the games that are inside the arcade separates the FunZone from the interior of the mall.

Denn said requiring customers to enter through restaurant doors helps Pizza Ranch employees monitor the number of people in the arcade, which, in turn, provides a more enjoyable experience for customers.

My biggest goal is that I just want happy customers, Denn said.

