New Netflix production reignites nepotism debate in India

The argument that Bollywood child stars have it easy is back in the Indian media, but some prominent film critics see the issue entirely differently.

India’s film industry is once again under fire for allowing nepotism as upcoming teen romance film The Archies has released its promo, featuring the children of some of Bollywood’s biggest stars in main roles.

The debate in India is hot, with critics saying the culture of nepotism in Bollywood continues to provide career launch pads for the children of some of Bollywood’s biggest names.

The Archies is a Desi musical adaptation of the popular comic book of the same name that revolves around the lives of a group of white teenagers.

The film, which is slated to hit Netflix next year, is directed by Zoya Akhtar, an acclaimed director who has already wowed audiences with hit films like Ravine Boy.

The cast includes Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor in the lead roles – all three making their debut alongside other young actors.

Khan is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Nanda’s grandfather is another movie bigwig, Amitabh Bachchan. Both Shah Rukh and Bachchan are living legends who have dozens of blockbusters to their name, including Sholay and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Each has over 40 million Twitter followers and millions of fans spread across India, Pakistan and other parts of the world.

Kapoor is the daughter of the late actress Sridevi, who ruled the screens throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

“It should be called ‘The Multiverse of Nepotism’,” someone tweeted shortly after, Akhtar shared a teaser of The Archies.

Many on social media have dubbed the cast “children of nepotism”, saying the film is used to feature blue-eyed actors while thousands of performers with years of acting experience are still waiting to be cast. take a break from Bollywood.

Directors recruit big names because they guarantee good attendance at theaters, explains Amborish Roychoudhury, the author of In a separate culta book about famous Bollywood movies.

“I was in my twenties when the movie Refugee came out. Me, my friends and so many others went in droves to watch it because Abhishek Bachchan was making his debut and we were all like ‘Oh, this is the son of Amitabh Bachchan,” he said. World TRT.

“That’s how the public perceives child stars. People just want to see them on screen.

Rishi Kapoor (L), scion of Bollywood’s most famous Kapoor family, owns with Amitabh Bachchan whose grandson plays a role in The Archies. (AP Archive)



Each year, Bollywood releases hundreds of films, launching the careers of dozens of artists from all walks of life.

But India’s film industry – the largest in the world in terms of the content it produces – remains dominated by artists and directors whose last names command reverence even before their loved ones enter the movie theater. hearing.

From Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Sanjay Dutt to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff, big actors come from privilege, each having a father or mother who is part of the Bollywood ecosystem.

“Not only actors and directors, but writers, composers, singers, stunt performers, art directors and several other functions have helped their children enter the industry with varying degrees of success,” Diptakirti said. Chaudhuri, who has written a series of books on Bollywood, says World TRT.

One of the main reasons directors favor so-called “child stars” is to ensure the financial viability of the project.

An Indian film can cost tens of millions of dollars and not all of them top the box office charts.

“Making a film is a very risky and expensive business,” says Rishi Majumder, a journalist who covers Indian cinema.

“Sometimes it makes commercial sense to have child stars because it gives the film a lot more publicity. In the case of The Archies, it might be negative publicity, but at least everyone everyone is talking about it.

Much of the film’s budget is spent on marketing and promotion, he says.

“When you have a child star in a movie, a lot of the marketing is already taken care of because all the papers will be talking about it.”

Experts also say it is not fair to accuse artists of nepotism since they are not elected politicians or government officials who are paid by the public purse.

“Movie personalities promoting their children’s careers with their personal wealth or goodwill is a private business transaction. It’s just a different type of inheritance,” says Chaudhuri.

This is not the first time that hiring practices in Bollywood have come under scrutiny. A few years ago there was a uproar when actress Kangana Ranaut accused star director Karan Johar of showing favoritism.

Even Archies director Zoya Akhtar is the daughter of Javed Akhtar, a prominent poet and screenwriter who wrote several hit songs.

But one incident that really shook fans was the 2020 suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, a self-taught young actor. Rajput reportedly suffered from depression because he was not getting the roles he deserved.

Prior to his death, Rajput pleaded with his fans on Instagram to watch his films because otherwise he would be expelled “from Bollywood”.

“I don’t have a sponsor,” he said in one of his last social media posts.

After the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, many people wondered if Bollywood provides equal opportunities to those who come from humble backgrounds. (AP)



The Bollywood establishment gatekeepers could have hampered the careers of foreigners. But it’s the audience that dictates who will rule the movie screens.

For example, Rajput’s film Sonchiriya, which explored the Robin Hood theme, received positive reviews from film critics, but did not perform well at the box office.

“It was a rich and great movie, but a lot of us haven’t even heard of it. No one looked at it, ”explains Roy Choudhury.

On the other hand, he adds, a Bollywood action movie that was trivial and full of fluff did well simply because it featured Tiger Shroff, the son of another famous Indian actor.

And it’s not just in Indian cinema where kinship opens the door to actors. Some Hollywood stars have also struggled to shake off claims that their accomplishments stem from their surname.

Last year, There’s Something About Mary star Ben Stiller got into a brief debate on Twitter about nepotism. Stiller’s father, Jerry, was a famous actor.

Stiller claimed that entertainment is a tough business and even those who have access to it are struggling in their own way to break into it. “Show biz, as we all know, is pretty rough and is ultimately a meritocracy,” he said. mentioned.

Other prominent Hollywood stars with family ties include Michael Douglas and Nicholas Cage.

Michael’s father, Kirk Douglas, was a star in the 1950s. Cage was linked to Francis Ford Coppola, the director of The Godfather and multiple Oscar winner.

But Roy Choudhury says viewers don’t really care about Hollywood star relationships.

“In Hollywood, it’s not part of the narrative. We consider performances as art. We don’t judge Bollywood the same way.

While it’s true that certain film dynasties have dominated Indian cinema for decades, relationships don’t always guarantee success.

“For almost every successful child star, there’s a sibling who didn’t make it,” says Diptakirti Chaudhuri.

“Rishi Kapoor’s brother Rajiv, Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal, Salman Khan’s brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, Sunny Deol’s brother Bobby, Anil Kapoor’s brother Sanjay did not have A lot of success.”

Over the past two decades, the trend has changed and Bollywood is giving more opportunities for outsiders in the industry to rise to the top.

Some of the highest-paid actresses of recent years — including Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Vidya Balan — have no family ties, but they’re getting spots in big-budget movies.

So far in 2022, the three highest-grossing films “feature a non-star cast (The Kashmir Files), a child star (Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi) and a foreigner who married into a movie family (Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Paandey),” says Chaudhuri.

“On screen, audiences reward performance, but I’m sure we’re missing a lot of talented people who never get a foot in the door.”

