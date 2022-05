Dating show Real Love Boat to cruise CBS”s fall lineup

David Bauder and Lynn Elber AP Entertainment Writers NEW YORK (AP) The network’s penchant for reality fare and reboots combine in The Real Love Boat, an offshore dating show that’s part of CBS’ fall schedule announced Wednesday. Described as a romantic adventure contest, the series is inspired by the popular, kitsch comedy-drama The Love Boat, which aired from 1977 to 1986 on ABC. The True Love Boat will follow returning shows Survivor and The Amazing Race on Wednesday, a rare reality night for CBS. With so many programs available to viewers, stream matters, intros matter, compatible programming matters, said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. It sounded like a real good bet to us. It also feels like a real competitive counter-programming move. In contrast, network rivals NBC and ABC filled their Wednesday lineups with comedies and dramas. There’s more to guard against than other broadcasters, given the rise of streaming services with brilliant shows and on-demand convenience. This prompted the broadcast to increasingly rely on rates known to viewers, including spinoffs and reboots. But CBS, which relies on the NCIS and FBI scripted franchises, is also betting on a trio of non-genealogy dramas this fall. East New York stars Amanda Warren as the newly promoted chief of a police station in the working-class neighborhood where she has roots. Jimmy Smits co-stars. Fire Country follows a young convict (Max Thieriot, Seal Team) who joins a prison firefighting program in California for a second chance. The other scripted addition, So Help Me Todd, is described as a humorous legal drama. Oscar-winning actress Marcia Gay Harden (Pollock) stars as a successful lawyer who hires her less motivated son, a private detective played by Skylar Astin, to work for her law firm. Shows canceled by CBS are Magnum PI; United States of Al; B Positive; Good Sam and how we roll.

