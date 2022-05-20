Actor who played Red Power Ranger among 18 charged with COVID relief fraud





(WJBF) Austin St. John, the first Red Power Ranger, is among 18 people in Texas charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The indictment was rendered by a grand jury on May 12. St. John is known in the entertainment industry as Jason Lee Scott, the original Red Ranger from the TV show Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. St. John and the others named in the indictment are each charged with participating in a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administrations Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Under the CARES Act, enacted at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the PPP provided small businesses and other organizations with loans to cover expenses such as payroll, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. The indictment says the individuals were led by Michael Hill and Andrew Moran in a plan to use existing businesses or start businesses to obtain PPP funding. Moran is accused of then helping them fabricate documents and applications, misrepresenting information such as the nature of the business, the amount needed for payroll or the number of employees. Investigators said the defendants did not use the money provided as intended and instead paid Hill and Moran, transferring funds to their own personal accounts and making various personal purchases. The indictment says some of the defendants sent money to Jonathan Spencer to invest in the foreign exchange markets. In total, the total amount of funds fraudulently obtained through at least 16 loans amounted to at least $3.5 million. The defendants, listed below, each face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Michael Lewayne Hill, aka Tank, 47, from Mineral Wells, Texas

Andrew Charles Moran, 43, of Lewisville, Texas

Peter Keovongphet, aka Lil Pete, 34, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Ty Alan Burkhart, 34, of Frisco, Texas

Jason Lawrence Geiger, aka Austin St. John aka the Red Power Ranger, 47, from McKinney, Texas

Eric Reed Marascio, aka Phoenix Marcon, 50, from Allen, Texas

Christopher Lee McElfresh, 43, of Frisco, Texas

Cord Dean Newman, 44, of Homosassa, Florida

Elmer Omar Ayala, 45, of Midlothian, Texas

Gregory Fitzgerald Hatley, Jr., 38, of Allen, Texas

Alexander Eric Cortesano, 52, of Dallas, Texas

Arthur Atik Pongtaratik, 33, of Carrollton, Texas

Miles Justin Urias, 34, of Richardson, Texas

Fabian C. Hernandez, 44, of Lake Alfred, Florida

Daniel Lee Warren, 33, address unknown

Bajaa Bensellam, 49, of Allen, Texas

Hadi Mohammed Taffal, 50, of Allen, Texas

Jonathon James Spencer, aka Spence, 33, of Rowlett, Texas

This case is currently under investigation by the FBI and IRS. St. John starred as Jason from 1993 to 1994, making sporadic returns throughout the ’90s and most recently in 2020.

