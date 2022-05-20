Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter among survivors of fatal fire at Hollywood recording studios

Authorities are investigating a fire Thursday night at a Hollywood building housing several recording studios that left one dead and two others suffering from smoke inhalation, including a daughter of rocker Ozzy Osbourne.

Firefighters responded to a call at the two-story building in the 6600 block of West Lexington Avenue around 5:40 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It took nearly an hour for nearly 80 firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

An unidentified man was found dead on the first floor of the building, officials said. The fire started on the first floor and spread to parts of the second floor, Los Angeles Fire Captain Erik Scott said.

Two people who escaped the blaze were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but refused to be taken to hospital, authorities said.

Aimee Osbourne, 38, and her producer were working in the building when the fire broke out and were the two lucky ones who made it out alive, Sharon Osbourne, her mother, posted on Instagram. The producer was not identified in the message.

It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire and we send our prayers to that person and their family, Osbourne wrote.

Authorities did not release the name of the deceased, but people who worked in the building identified him as 26-year-old Nathan Avery Edwards. Edwards recorded, produced and mixed music under the name Avery Drift, according to his friend Jonathan Wellman, who rented recording space down the hall in the same building.

A talented young artist, producer and engineer, Wellman said in an interview with The Times on Friday morning. He was a very promising talent.

It’s unclear exactly where the fire started, but Wellman said it appeared the flames were coming from the ceiling as he ran out of the building.

Jamal Davis said he first smelled smoke around 4 p.m. Thursday while working at his UaintUS recording studio. He said he asked his wife if she had burned incense earlier because the smell was so strong. After he began to see smoke billowing in the air, he said he went down the hall to knock on his neighbors’ doors.

That’s when I got to the door where the smoke was coming from, about three or four doors down from my space, Davis said Friday morning. The person working in this office started trying to open the door from the outside. He put his shoulder in and when he hit him, the devil fingers came out. The flames just burst out.

Wellman, 34, who runs recording studio Gift Entertainment, said the unit where the fire apparently started was completely engulfed by the time the door opened and no one could get close enough to try to turn it off.

Davis and Wellman said no smoke detectors, fire alarms or sprinklers went off in the building on Thursday.

I was my own smoke detector, Davis said. I ran to my room and grabbed my things and left my door open, trying to call my cats to follow me.

Davis said he tried to cover his face with a piece of cloth to go back and save his four cats, but the smoke was too thick and someone pulled him out of the building. All the cats perished.

The layout of the buildings and the interior construction made it difficult to fight the fires, said LA Fire Captain Erik Scott, because the studios had significant amounts of insulation and double layers of drywall, which concentrated the heat.

Our firefighters took a beating, he said.

It is not known whether there were any building code violations or fires, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.

Davis said he never felt unsafe in the building until Thursday, when he ran for his life. He said he was calling his cats at the entrance to the building when he heard a woman screaming for help from the second floor. It was Aimee Osbourne, who was with her producer, he said.

I did my best to tell them where I could see the fire, where it was moving, and told them where to find the stairwell, Davis said. I was calling my cats and Aimee said she found the exit by hearing my voice.

In her Instagram post, Sharon Osbourne called the experience horrific.

I really hope that in the future, buildings like this will be better regulated for fire safety, she said. This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated by the fire code.

Several recording studios are listed as occupying the building. Sharon Osbourne said many artists working outside the space lost their equipment.

Once again our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person who lost their life in this senseless fire, Sharon Osbourne said in the Instagram post.