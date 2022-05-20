Top Gun: Maverick and Men, reviewed

The premise of Top Gun: Maverick is that America decides, on its own initiative, and perhaps just for fun, to liquidate a uranium enrichment facility of a hostile power. Whatever the effect of this attack on the explosive politics of the region in question, it does not matter. The mission is justified. After all, that means Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise), known as Maverick, can join the fray.

It’s been thirty-six years since we last met Maverick, in Top Gun, during which time he rose through the ranks from lieutenant to captain. He is the Dorian Gray of the United States Navy, kept eternally young by his talent for insubordination powered by a smile. When a colleague says, I don’t like this look, Mav, he replies, it’s the only one I have. At the start of the film, he ignores orders and takes a hypersonic jet for an early morning spin at Mach 10, much to the fury of Admiral Cain (Ed Harris). Three points: (1) Only Harris could hold his own, as if carved out of living rock, in the downdraft of a hypersonic jet; (2) Theft that crosses the line and its aftermath are a direct theft from Sam Shepard’s daredevil at the end of The Right Stuff (1983); (3) Is it just me, or does this maverick new footage, much of it filmed high up in the dark dawn skies, not shine with genuine beauty?

The cinematographer is Claudio Miranda and the director is Joseph Kosinski, although the Olympian creator of cinema, one might say, is Cruise. There he is, in full possession of the screen, both in close-up with a helmet, in the cockpit of an airplane, or, if you prefer, without a helmet, astride a motorcycle and in half-length, shirtless, playing football on the beach. The other players are his students. No joke: reproached and dishonored for his jinks at Mach 10, Maverick becomes a teacher. Granted, he’s back at Top Gun, educating the latest hot shots and getting them ready for the overseas blitz, but still. Imagine a movie called Bullitt 2: Parking on a Hill, in which Steve McQueen returns as a driving instructor.

The eager young warriors of the Mavericks class are addressed by their call signs: Phoenix, Coyote, Payback, Fanboy, and more, not to mention the glamorous Bob. Of particular note is Hangman, the very model of an arrogant bastard, portrayed with fiery joy by Glen Powell and Rooster (Miles Teller). He really should be called Gosling, because he’s the son of Goose (Anthony Edwards), who lay dead in the arms of the Mavericks, after ejecting himself, in Top Gun. The memory of this disaster is raw and poses a thorny dilemma: will Rooster and Maverick settle their differences and redeem the past? Hey, here’s a thought: why doesn’t Maverick quit pedagogy and join Rooster on a jaunt to distant climes, with a chance to detonate some pesky nuclear shit? Go all out, Mr. Chips!

Like many historical artifacts from the 1980s, the old Top Gun is a fond memory, widely revered, and actually not very good. I suspect Kosinski knows as much; hence the skilful balance with which he recovers certain features of the first film and leaves others alone. So his return to Iceman (Val Kilmer), once a rival jock, now an ailing commander of the fleet. But there’s no Kelly McGillis, who played the beloved awkwardly tall Mavericks, and, alas, no Meg Ryan, as the wife of the Gooses. New to the arena is Penny (Jennifer Connelly), who runs a bar, and takes Maverick out sailing a windy and unusual scene, in that he’s momentarily at a disadvantage. At altitude in an F-18 he can dodge and dive all day, but tell him to cleat a halyard and he’s out at sea.

If Hangman and the gang are, as we’re frequently taught, the best of the best, then Maverick, yachting aside, has got to be the best of the best of the best. The triumphalism of the films resembles the absurdity of its plot, which ends with an air combat bitch over land and sea, so childish as to be disarming, and her sudden movements during heartfelt conflict, as opposed to aerial jousting, have a comic touch of the playground. (I saved your life. I checked in your life.) Still, the thing is, Top Gun: Maverick works. Designed to coax a crowd of viewers into a collective, involuntary fist-pump, it far surpasses the original, while retaining an old-school virtue: the lofty action takes place against real skies, rather than giant smears. from CGI Heroes can do cool stuff, but they’re not superheroes. Enjoy it while you can. As Maverick is warned by his superior, the future arrives. And you’re not in it. The next generation of pilots will not be human at all. Who wants to watch Top Drone? Not me.

The first half hour of Men, the new film from Alex Garland, is a bad green dream. Historical instinct may tell us that the countryside is a refuge: are not these woods safer from peril than the envious court? asks the banished duke to his companions in exile, in As You Like It. But there is another tradition, the anti-pastoral, which invites us to be wary. Even as we flee the iron and stone cities, in search of more peaceful landscapes, are we sure of what we will find? Can we have the grass without the snakes?

Many horror films, of course, play with rustic terror, but they tend to treat the bottom of the afterlife as just a trap spot in which to strand some urban bozo. Men, however, dig into the idea of ​​refuge and unearth both beauty and trepidation. Look at Harper (Jessie Buckley), for example, who travels from London to the depths of England in search of peace. She walks over fields bathed in greenery, past trees covered in moss as soft as felt, and down a disused railway line, into the mouth of a tunnel, inside which everything drips. The more she ventures into this maturing world, the less consoling it is. Cinematographer Rob Hardy, who also shot Garlands Ex Machina (2014) and Annihilation (2018), somehow brings a tinge of menace to bluebells. Just a trick of the light, I guess, though according to old British folklore, a child picking a bluebell would never be seen again.

Harper is in mourning. She recently lost her husband, James (Paapa Essiedu), who fell from a balcony of their building in London, after they had a fight. (In a slow-motion flashback, she watches him descend through the air, screaming.) As Buckley showed in Beast (2017) and The Lost Daughter (2021), his expressive candor can be almost painful to watch. , and she is quickly becoming the dean of the emotionally beleaguered; looking at Harper, we sense something angry and unresolved in her lament. Sooner or later, in this rural retreat, rage will bloom.

Despite all the poise of those early scenes, there’s a sudden snap, which bodes ill for the rest of Men. Harper, who rents a large house from a warm gentleman named Geoffrey (Rory Kinnear), stands in front of an apple tree in his garden. Forward reaching the fruit, she picks, she eats. Don’t do that, Geoffrey told him. He adds that he is joking, but the problem is that the film is not jokes around, and before long he changes direction and turns mean.

While exploring her surroundings, Harper encounters a naked walker; a scary vicar, who lays a hand on his leg in the graveyard; a masked kid, who calls her a bitch; a policeman; and a pub owner, plus two of his customers. All of them, including the boy, are played by Kinnear, with no other actors in sight, and they seem interchangeable. When Harper punches one of them in self-defense as he tries to break in, leaving his hand and forearm badly sliced, each of them then bears the same wound. Eh?

The moral of this film seems to be this: every man, regardless of age and social status, means harm to women. Men are defined and propelled by their ill will to the opposite sex and their barely concealed belief that women, from Eve to Harper, are asking for trouble. Thus, Harper is sexually assaulted by the vicar, who blames her for the death of James. (And he assaulted her, too, when he was alive.) Indefinitely, the malevolence continues. One violent man begets another; what form this spawn takes, thanks to extravagant special effects, I let you imagine.

There will no doubt be viewers who share the violent gloom of the movie’s outlook. Will they admire such rigor, or will they feel, like me, that it narrows and flattens the free movement of the drama, with lamentable results? After a while, the story has nowhere to go. Of the delicate eco-fable with which Garland began her story, not much remains, though in a magical twist the naked man sprouts leaves and stalks from his face and body as have various people do in Annihilation, and as does the Green Man, an ancient figure that can still be seen carved in English churches. In the era of plague and climate change, there is no more fruitful outcome than the intersection of the human and the natural, and no one better than Garland to give it lush life on screen. . Maybe next time.