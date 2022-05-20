Pornstar Logan Long dies of pneumonia aged just 34

A popular porn star has died of pneumonia aged just 34 after filming more than 1,000 scenes during her six years in the industry.

Logan Long’s death from the disease in a Los Angeles hospital was confirmed on Wednesday by fellow porn star Fallon West, 32, who spoke to Adult Video News (AVN).

“He died in hospital and the doctors did everything they could. He was sick with pneumonia in hospital and did not survive,’ West said.

Further details about Long’s death have yet to be released, including whether he had an illness like HIV or COVID that could have compromised his immune system.

California-born Logan said in a 2017 interview with Adult Video News that he worked as a business owner before entering the adult entertainment industry in 2016.

He said porn seemed like an exciting and fast-paced industry that he would like to work in.

“I always knew it was a good job for me. I’ve owned two companies in the past, and I really didn’t want to do this anymore. I just wanted something in my normal everyday life, which is sex,” he said.

He added: “And I felt like getting paid while I do it.”

Fallon West, (pictured left) Logan Long (center) and Alexa Nova (pictured right) arrive for the XBizs RISE Artist Appreciation Event held at 1 Oak on November 15, 2017 in West Hollywood, California

When news of her death first broke on social media, fans of the popular porn thought it was a hoax or fake news spread by someone who wasn’t. not a fan,SocialTelecastreported.

Once confirmed, many of his followers were shocked and devastated by news that flooded social media to post heartfelt tributes.

Mark Schechter, owner of Adult Talent Managers (ATMLA), who represented Logan mourned the loss of his client and friend, The New York Post reported.

“I am devastated to learn of Logan’s passing. He will forever hold a place in my heart,” Schechter said. Having met Logan six years ago this month, bringing him to the ATMLA list as new young rising male star, we became very close, he called me Pop, I saw him mature and succeed as the best male performer.

He added, “Rest in peace my dear Logan.”

PProducer and actor Mike Adriano told XBIZ that Logan was a “fantastic and truly gifted performer.”

“It’s a sad day first and foremost for his family and close friends, but it’s also a sad day for porn and all the fans and viewers around the world,” Adriano said in part. “His contribution will be greatly missed.”

Long, a native of Toluca Lake, Calif., has earned over 1,000 credits and multiple accolades. In 2019, he won the AVN Award for Best Supporting Actor of 2019 for his role in Adam & Eve Pictures’ “The Seduction of Heidi.”

DailyMail.com spoke with Long’s agent who requested confidentiality at the time.