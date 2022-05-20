John Aylward: ‘ER’ and ‘The West Wing’ actor John Aylward dies at 75





Aylward was ill and his health was declining. His wife, Mary Fields, confirmed the actor’s death to Mitchell K. Stubbs, Aylward’s longtime agent. Stubbs mentioned that aside from being a dream client, Aylward was a phenomenal human being and an excellent actor. The American actor was born and raised in Seattle, Washington. He received a bachelor’s degree in drama from the University of Washington in 1970. He was a co-founder of Seattle’s Empty Space Theater and worked as a member of the Seattle Repertory Theater company before breaking into the world of television and the cinema. He made his screen debut with the television movie The Secret Life of John Chapman in 1976.

Aylward had a remarkable career spanning over four decades during which he worked in numerous television series. He collaborated with the NBC series on the third season and starred in over 70 episodes over 12 years. Aylward was best known for playing the character Dr. Donald Anspaugh on the NBC series ER and Barry Goodwin on The West Wing. He also voiced the character of Dr. Arne Magnusson in Half-Life 2: Episode Two. He had won the 1996 Drama Logue Award for Outstanding Performance in Psychopathia Sexualis, a 1996 production. After seeing his performance for the same in Los Angeles at the Mark Taper Forum, ER co-creator Carol Flynt initially told him offered a hearing. In the film area, he has notable credits for Water for Elephants, A Million Ways to Die in the West, The Crazies, and a 2020 film, The Way Back. Standout performances include roles as Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman, Scrooge in Inspecting Carol and Shelley Levine in Glengarry Glen Ross. He also had roles in Brothers & Sisters, The Practice, Judging Amy, Legal, Aliases, Without a Trace, etc. His last role was Freddie Laffer in the USA Network crime drama Briarpatch in 2020



