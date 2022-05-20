Entertainment
The culture of Love Island brings out the worst in us. How come we still don’t have enough?
Yes, in a way, it’s that time of year again. the island of love 2022 is fast approaching.
In the future, when the earth is a desert and we all trade pieces of dried squirrel for food, I think only our most ingrained traditions will remain. We will probably continue to have families, and perhaps we will maintain the desire to cook and eat together. Surely we will still laugh when people fall.
Most certain of all, however, is that whenever our sundials indicate June is coming, round up the sexiest of our climate apocalypse survivors, wear them in bikinis and trunks made of tarp , and watch them say the immortal words Hes 100% my type but he’s been giving me the rage for over a month, all the while arguing among us about which behavior is worse. Such is the deep cultural rooting of the great summer ritual that we callThe Island of Love. The ancient pagans had a solstice at Stonehenge; we have bucket hat entrepreneurs named Chuggs going all-in, forever.
ITV2″s flagship dating showthe island of loveis, like the giant intwin peakssaid once, recurring on 6andJune, to be precise. This places us in a familiar part of the the island of love cycle: terror before the show. Because in many ways, the island of love has become unavoidable. Every year social media is flooded with talk about it, and as someone who almost collapsed under the weight of FOMO when I saw everyone’s Instagram stories from My Chemical Romance reunion gigs , I can’t resist. While I enjoy the show itself and would die over the hill that the sexy dance challenge should have multiple handcrafted BAFTAs to its name, it’s the culture that surrounds Love Island and what it brings out in us, the viewers, which can be exhausting.
Pissing is an inherently British art form, and the island of love, with its bright colors and fun storytelling, encourages it. In many ways, that’s a good thing, because it’s what made the show refreshing in the first place. But even if it’s a television program, the island of love also lives on Twitter and Instagram, which aren’t exactly platforms where people flaunt their most bubbly qualities. While it can be a lot of fun to follow comments online, it can also be daunting. Even during last year’s playoffs, with our heightened societal awareness of the mental strain contestants can experience, our timelines were still full of tweets that sounded cruel.
The whole situation is a bit of an ouroboros. ITV was criticized last year for publishing infographics about thethe island of love social channels that reminded viewers of #bekind after some candidates and their families received death threats and abuse. The same time,the island of lovehe himself was clearly distributing villain edits and manipulating how those competitors were perceived. We watch reality TV for the narrative, but the inevitability of our response to this fabrication, combined with the shifting of responsibility when the show goes too far, is depressing.
For longtime fans, the island of love these days also bring the added curse of predictability and a degree of fatigue. Since the challenges and formats are rarely pushed around, I’m on my knees begging the girls to go to Casa Amor to watch and talk aboutthe island of lovecan feel like Sisyphus, if Sisyphus made the same tweet year after year about whether it’s funny or tidy to spit spaghetti in someone else’s mouth (although there are, of course, subjects much more serious, such as the follow-up offered to competitors, which we can never talk about enough). The post-show TikTok and Insta-fame treadmill seems equally predestined.
For ITV’s part, however, they seem to be doing their best to shake things up for 2022. These moves range from the show’s sponsor’s welcome being changed from fast fashion brand I Saw It First to eBay, which will provide second-hand items for competitors to wear in the villa, which is great whichever way you look at it to tax it. When I read that this year’s edition of the show would last eight weeks instead of the usual six, for example, I saw my use of theTitanic“it’s been 84 years” meme flash before my eyes in early August (please don’t get me started on the fact that the winter edition is starting up again too).
