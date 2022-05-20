Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Launches Two Additional NFT Playbooks Featuring NFL Stars Shane Vereen and Justin Forsett | Business

CANTON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 20, 2022–

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV or The Company) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company focused on the power of professional football, today announced two additional series of NFTs in the Limited of HOFV Medias (HOFVM) Playbooks Collection, featuring Shane Vereen and Justin Forsett. The collection is available to football fans around the world at OpenSea.

As a company focused on creating unique experiences and environments for our customers across our three lines of business, we are excited to continue to grow our NFT portfolio by announcing Shane and Justin, said Michael Crawford, President . and CEO of HOFV. The launch of our new NFTs provides fans with unique commemorations of players’ careers while reinforcing our commitment to being at the forefront of the digital media space. We look forward to announcing more exciting NFT options that celebrate the careers of top professional athletes for our customers and guests in the near future.

The latest NFL stars to feature in the Playbooks collection, Shane Vereen and Justin Forsett, had distinguished careers, summarized as follows:

To come back Shane Vereen was selected by the New England Patriots in the 2011 NFL Draft, then played for the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints after his multi-season contributions. He had eight rushing touchdowns, 11 receiving touchdowns, nearly 1,500 rushing yards and about 1,900 receiving yards during his professional career.

To come back Justin Forset played for several teams during his NFL career, including the Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens. He claimed 20 total touchdowns, nearly 4,000 rushing yards and nearly 1,400 receiving yards throughout his professional playing career.

HOFVM’s NFT offerings continue to grow in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and I Got It, with whom it will continue to develop, market and sell digital assets and NFTs centered around some of the most iconic moments and coveted memorabilia. in NFL history. Details regarding subsequent NFT drops will be posted on HOFV’s social media accounts at Twitter, Facebook and instagram.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Based in Canton, Ohio, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company owns Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-purpose sports, entertainment and media destination centered on the Pro Football Hall of Fame campus. Famous. Additional information about the Company is available at www.HOFREco.com.

About the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls

Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls is a multi-purpose sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the campus of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Owned by the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the Village currently has more than $250 million in assets under management and is one of the largest ongoing construction projects in Ohio . Phase I of the project involved the construction of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a world-class 20,000 seat, sports and entertainment stadium, and the National Youth Football and Sports Complex. Phase II, currently under construction, will add the Constellation Center for Excellence, the Center for Performance, a fan engagement area, a Hall of Fame indoor water park and a Hilton Tapestry hotel. Phase III is currently in the planning stage. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as opportunity, future , will, purpose , and look ahead and other similar expressions which predict or indicate future events or trends or which are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company, which could lead to actual earnings or results. differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or results include the Company’s ability to manage growth; the Company’s ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections, including refinancing its existing term loan and obtaining financing to construct planned facilities; potential litigation involving the Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general economic and market conditions affecting demand for the company’s products and services, and in particular economic and market conditions in the resort and entertainment industry; the potential adverse effects of the current global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on capital markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and liquidity, company operations and personnel, the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our reports and other public filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220520005251/en/

CONTACT: Media/investor contacts:

For Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Media inquiries: [email protected]

Investor inquiries: [email protected]

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & REAL ESTATE SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT FOOTBALL GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ACCOMMODATION HOLIDAY DESTINATIONS TRAVEL

SOURCE: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Copyright BusinessWire 2022.

PUBLISHED: 05/20/2022 09:15 / DISK: 05/20/2022 09:16

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220520005251/en