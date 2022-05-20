Sharon Osbourne Speaks Out After Daughter Aime Escaped Hollywood Studio Fire: ‘Beyond Horrible’





Aime Osbourne, the eldest child of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, escaped a Hollywood recording studio fire that killed one person on Thursday. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Sharon Osbourne says her daughter Aime Osbourne narrowly escaped the Hollywood recording studio fire on Thursday. The 69-year-old TalkTV host shared an article about the fire in which one person died and two were injured and said the singer who performs under the stage name ARO (pronounced “arrow” ) was one of the “lucky two” who made it to security. “Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio in this building with her producer,” Sharon wrote, referring to the industrial building at 6600 W. Lexington Ave, which houses several recording studios. “They are the two lucky ones who made it out alive. It is truly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire and we send our prayers to that person and their family. happened today was beyond awful.” The fire which broke out just before 6:00 p.m. PT and took 51 minutes to extinguish with a force of 78 firefighters started on the first floor, where the male victim was found deceased, and spread to the second. The building was not fully occupied when the fire broke out, Los Angeles Times reported. The fire was especially difficult because many recording studios had thick sound insulation, which means extra insulation and extra drywall, according to the outlet. Also, because it was an old building, probably dating from the 1920s, it was exempt from modern fire sprinkler requirements, per CBS News. “I really hope that in the future, buildings like this will be better regulated for fire safety,” Sharon wrote. “This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been fire code regulated. Producers, musicians, mixers and artists also lost all of their equipment. Once again, our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person who lost his life in this senseless fire.” Sharon Osbourne with Aime, her eldest child and older sister to Kelly and Jack. (Photo: ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Sharon did not share specific details about Aimee’s health. However, the LAFD said two people with respiratory symptoms related to smoke exposure were assessed from the building but refused hospitalization. The story continues Aime largely shunned the spotlight when she was younger by refusing to appear on her family’s eponymous MTV reality show in the early 1980s. Since then, she has been in the spotlight in her own way, through her musical career. Her latest single, “Against Mine”, was released last month. In 2021, her sister Kelly, who is often in the spotlight, most recently for her pregnancy news, said she and Aime don’t speak to each other.

