



The actor who led a team of teenage superheroes on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers has been accused of helping steal millions from the government’s Paycheck Protection Program pandemic relief fund. Jason Lawrence Geiger, 47, who played the Red Ranger under the stage name Austin St. John, and 17 others were charged with fraud this week in Texas federal court in connection with qualified conspiracy prosecutors to illegally obtain $3.5 million in PPP loans. Mr. Geiger and the others he allegedly coordinated with used a mix of genuine and bogus companies to obtain loans from the relief program, prosecutors said. According to court documentsthey fabricated documents and misrepresented sales and payrolls to obtain inflated loans, then spent the money on jewelry, precious metals and cars. Mr. Geiger received a $225,754 loan in June 2020 for his company St. John Enterprises, which sells Power Rangers memorabilia, such as $60 autographed photos and $100 personalized video messages. Instead of using the money to pay workers for purposes intended by relief programs, Mr. Geiger funneled most of the money to two of his co-defendants, prosecutors said in court filings.

Mr. Geiger was arrested on Wednesday on a single charge, conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. Mr. Geiger intends to vigorously defend himself against this allegation, David Klaudt, Mr. Geigers’ attorney, said in a written statement. A statement Posted Friday on Mr. Geigers’ Facebook page by Zachery McGinnis of Galactic Productions, an event booking service for actors, portrayed Mr. Geiger as a victim of his business associates. The indictment detailed today is populated by a slew of individuals the majority of whom have no knowledge of Austin and have never met or interacted with, Mr. McGinnis wrote. We understand that Austin put his faith, reputation and finances in the hands of third parties whose goals were self-serving and ultimately manipulated and betrayed his trust. Mr. Geiger fought intergalactic evil in the original Power Rangers series which debuted in 1993 and played the Gold Ranger in a later version, Power Rangers Zeo. He spent 16 years as a paramedic before retiring in 2014, according to A biography posted on the St. John Enterprises website.

The hastily created Paycheck Protection Program deliberately removed many of the checks and guarantees that normally accompany business loans, creating an opportunity for unusually brazen theft. The Justice Department has accused hundreds of people of fraudulently taking billions of dollars from it and other pandemic relief programs.

