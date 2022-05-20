Entertainment
Not in Dubai; did actor Vijay Babu flee to Georgia?
Reports say the actor charged in a sexual harassment case likely fled to Georgia. The country does not have an agreement with India to extradite criminals.
Malayalam actor and film producer Vijay Babu is charged in a sexual harassment case. (Photo: India Today/Vivek R)
Malayalam actor and film producer Vijay Babu, who is accused in a sexual harassment case, is said to have fled to Georgia.
Police say action has been taken to arrest him amid reports he fled Dubai, where he has been hiding since he was charged with rape following a woman’s complaint .
Georgia does not have an agreement with India to extradite criminals. It is believed that Vijay Babu escaped to Georgia upon realizing this loophole.
Earlier today, Vijay Babu had indicated in an email that he would appear before the police. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs canceled his passport due to his failure. The action was taken following a request from the Kochi City Police.
Kochi City Police Commissioner CH. Nagaraju said that with the cancellation of Vijay Babu’s passport, his visa is also cancelled. If Vijay Babu does not show up by May 24, a red corner notice will be issued, the commissioner added.
A Red Corner Notice is issued by a country’s law enforcement agencies to request the arrest or provisional arrest of wanted criminals for the purpose of extraditing them to their home country to stand trial for crimes. Following the issuance of the arrest warrant, photographs of actor-producer, Vijay Babu, along with details of the case in which he is charged, will appear on the website of the International Criminal Police Organization ( Interpol) in the coming days.
THE CASE
A Malayalam film industry actress has accused Vijay Babu of sexually assaulting and exploiting her. The actress filed a complaint with the police on April 22.
In a Facebook post on a group called Women Against Sexual Harassment, the actress explained the details of the alleged sexual assault. She alleged that Vijay Babu repeatedly tortured her in her flat in Ernakulam by promising her better opportunities in the film industry.
