



Pete Davidson leaves Studio 8H. The comedian is set to sign permanently from NBC saturday night live, where he’s been a staple for the past eight seasons after joining Lorne Michaels’ sketch comedy as one of its youngest cast members at the age of 20. Cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney are also expected to announce their departure alongside Davidson during SNLseason 47 finale hosted by Natasha Lyonne (Russian doll) and featuring musical guest Japanese Breakfast. The news comes days after Davidson took the stage at NBCUniversal’s initial presentation to Madison Avenue ad buyers to introduce his new comedy Peacock, Bupkis. The series, inspired by his life, is produced by Michaels and the SNL the NBCUniversal-based Broadway video of The Brain. Representatives for NBC and Saturday Night Live did not immediately respond to THRrequest for comment. SNL has consistently scoured top talent over its long run as many of its star performers have moved on to other projects. In recent years, however, Michaels has shown an increased willingness to give his in-demand stars time to step away from sketch comedy to do other projects — many of which he also produces. Davidson, who joined SNL in season 20 as a relative unknown, became one of his biggest stars and an internet favorite. (He is currently dating Kim Kardashian, after the social media star and influencer hosted SNL.) Davidson used his status as SNL favorite to develop his career with the likes of the semi-autobiographical feature film The King of Staten Island. SNL usually confirms cast departures and new additions during the summer or early fall ahead of upcoming seasons. In recent years, the status of stars McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong and Bryant have all come under scrutiny. All have continued to stay with the show, though it’s unclear if any will follow Davidson out the door. It should be noted that Thompson, SNLthe longest-serving actor, recently teamed up with Michaels on NBC Kenan, which was just canceled after a few seasons. Bryant also worked with Michaels on recently concluded Hulu Acute, while the SNL the boss is also producing the comedy Strong’s Apple Schmidadon. McKinnon, multiple Emmy winner for her work on SNLjoined the cast alongside Bryant in 2012. Mooney has been with SNL since 2013.

