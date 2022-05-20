Picasso, Warhol and Basquiat’s art helps New York auction houses drive $2.5 billion in salesExBulletin







Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images The high-end art market appears to be booming, with a series of high-value auctions in New York already bringing total sales for Sotheby’s, Christie’s and Phillips to more than $2.5 billion for 2022. Auctions this month alone have included: A 1964 Andy Warhol portrait of actress Marilyn Monroe, “Blow Sage Blue Marilyn“, sold at Christie’s for 195 million dollars, today the highest price for a work of the 20th century.

Jean-Michel Basquiat “16 Foot Untitled (Devil)” sold at Phillips for $85 million from $57.3 million at an auction in 2016.

Pablo Picasso’s 1932 “Nude Woman Lying Down,” sold at Sotheby’s for $67.5 million

Two works by Mark Rothko, sold at Christie’s for $116.4 million.

A trio of Claude Monet paintings sold at Christie’s for $168.7 million Sellers at the Phillips auction were so sure of selling their pieces that about half of those last year accepted the auction house’s offer to guarantee a minimum price. Robert Manley, vice president of Phillips, told ARTnews that this confidence in the market was “astonishing” and showed the strength of the sector. London art dealer Patrick Bourne noted that female artists in particular seem to be doing well this year, with recent sales of female works at Sotheby’s selling “at times up to 10 times the estimate”. Bendor Grovesnor, a British art historian and former art dealer, suggests that the high volume of sales shows that wealthy people see art as a “long-term hedge as an asset” in times of economic uncertainty. Buyers need to be convinced that the market is up before making expensive purchases, as auction houses accept deep bid discounts. “If you’re worried about inflation and stock market volatility, then a top-notch bankable name painting or sculpture may be something investors see as a safer bet,” he says, adding that the healthy prices are particularly impressive considering the amount of art on the market. “Normally, if you saw things soaring, you could say that’s a reflection of a limited supply, but in reality that’s definitely not the case,” Grovesnor says. The current surge in sales follows an earlier “mini-boom” in the high-end art market at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. “There was definitely a time when the bored rich shifted the money they would normally spend on services to things,” Grovesnor says. During this period, the art market and major auction houses were able to continue their online business quite seamlessly. However, the latest surge appears to be something new, he says, and may also be linked to a sharp decline in the value of certain cryptocurrencies and their related digital art, known as Non-Fungible-Tokens. , in recent weeks. “It seemed like there was a risk that traditional art enthusiasts would find themselves overshadowed by crypto-art and NFTs, but that doesn’t seem to have taken off,” Grosvenor says. “Thus, the primacy of painting on canvas is always with us.”

