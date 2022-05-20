Bollywood Boyz’s Gurv Sihra Talks About Working With Triple H, Being In Cruiserweight Classic





Bollywood Boyz’ Gurv Sihra has recently weighed in on his time in WWE, including working with Triple H and being in the Cruiserweight Classic. Sihra spoke with Wrestling Inc and you can see some highlights below: Being part of the Cruiserweight Classic: I think at that point we were so grateful to be at the Performance Center or Full Sail that we didn’t ask any questions, we just did our business. I think when we showed what we could do that week, we went home after the first set of tapings. Because we both got knocked out in the first round. I remember Canyon Ceman, who was working for NXT at the time. He sent an e-mail saying that we had caught the attention of hunters in a very good way. He liked what he saw as much as what we brought. They wanted to get us into dark matches, NXT tapings, which was awesome. We knew, okay, we’re on to something now, because a lot of people got knocked out of the tournament who were never seen again, and we got brought back. Working with Triple H: It was great for us, especially back then coming to CWC and doing the 205 Live show. If it wasn’t for the Hunters vision of 205 Live or the CWC, I don’t know if we would have ever had jobs, this was our opening. They say everything happens for a reason. For us, Harv and I, the reason the 205 Live show started was to have this opportunity to go to the CWC and see what’s going on for us. Working with Hunter himself, he always appreciated everything everyone did. As for what everyone brought to the table for this tournament. We all had different styles, everyone comes from different backgrounds and different countries. He just told us, go ahead and be yourself. I remember when we were rehearsing our Bollywood entrances, he jumped on it. On WWE focusing on athletes rather than independent stars: I mean from what I’ve seen on their product, there’s a lot of young talent. From what I see, wrestlers in their twenties, if that’s it. I believe they are starting a new recruiting program where they are hiring varsity athletes from what I understand. So it’s a totally different mindset than a year ago. Like you said where there were plenty of independent wrestlers. What they’re doing is great for the product now, it’s a bit different. Obviously with the presentation, the color palette and everything involved. But this business is all about attracting the youngest and newest talent, eventually you have to keep attracting new talent and see who clicks and who doesn’t. Huge Bron Breakker fan, I love what he does, I think he has the intensity to be a major star, and he already is, he’s accomplished so much in less than a year . He’s one of those guys you’ll look like, 10 years from now if he can keep doing what he’s doing he can be a major player. Not just in WWE, but in professional wrestling in general.

