1st Photos Since Giving Birth – Hollywood Life









See the gallery





Image credit: LIFE/SplashNews Rihanna dressed in an oversized sweatshirt and black track pants for her first outing since giving birth on May 13. In the photos, below, Ri is seen heading into the back seat of a black SUV in Los Angeles on May 19, just six days after welcoming her baby boy. She was seen with a bodyguard in the photos, with her little one, as well as her partner, A$AP RockyNowhere in sight. More about Rihanna The singer went incognito for the outing, wearing her hair in a messy bun and covering her face with sunglasses. She still managed to look glamorous, with glowing skin, diamond earrings and gold chain necklaces. Rihanna and A$AP have kept quiet since the birth of their baby boy and have yet to reveal his name or share a photo of him. However, since confirming her pregnancy in January 2022, Rihanna hasn’t been shy about being herself in the public eye! She was the center of the paparazzi cameras for most of her pregnancy, showing off a unique pregnancy style that had everyone buzzing. Rihanna has been showing off her bare baby bump in various outfits over the past few months, and she’s been praised for her confident and daring maternity look. This is the first child for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The longtime friends and collaborators quietly started dating in early 2020, and their romance blossomed amid the coronavirus quarantine later that year. While in isolation from the public eye, Rihanna and A$AP began laying the groundwork for a forever family. They traveled across the country together during the summer of 2020, and by the end of the year had gone fully public with their romance when she took him to Barbados for the holidays. Now the lovebirds are embarking on their next journey together as parents! Interestingly, Rihanna also had a bit of fun with the past after giving birth. Her ex, Chris Brown, took to Instagram to congratulate her on the baby announcement. Although he didn’t directly tag Rihanna in the post, he wrote the words CONGRATULATIONS on her IG story, along with a pregnant woman emoji. Related link Related: Rihanna’s Romantic Story: From Chris Brown to Her Baby with A$AP Rocky and More

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/05/20/rihanna-first-photos-birth-baby-boy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos