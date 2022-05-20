Mavericks fan creates ‘Luka Magic’ with song in American Airlines Arena

DALLAS (KXAN) Fans would give just about anything for something they created, or even thought of, to be part of their favorite team’s routine. For a Texan musician who has been doing his job for more than 10 years, it really happened.

Dustin Schumacher, known by his artist name Exel, wrote and produced “Luka Magic”, a song dedicated to Mavericks star Luka Doncic that is now featured during warm-ups at Dallas Mavericks games. (Photo courtesy of eXel via Nick White)

Dustin Schumacher, who saves music as Exel, has been a huge Dallas Mavericks since moving to the Lone Star State as a kid. Watching Mavericks highlights with his producer one night working on Exel’s next album, Mavs TV broadcaster Mike Followill provided the inspiration no one knew he needed until that moment.

“This. Is. Lucas. Magic!” Followill exclaimed after Luka Doncic buried a game-winning jumper to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers. One of the NBA’s young rising stars, Doncic is Exel’s favorite player, so maybe a song was already in the works mentally. he just needed an extra push to put him on a track.

He and his producer Saucelord Rich took it from there.

“He turned to me and said, ‘that’s it,'” Exel said. “We did the song in 15 minutes.”

The song, titled “Luka Magic”, began as a simple ode to the Slovenian superstar. And now, it has nearly 60,000 streams on Spotify since its release in February and was a hit with basketball fans and others. Even Doncic’s fans in his homeland have contacted Exel about the track, saying how much they relate to it and how proud it makes them.

What he’s most proud of, like any fan, is that his song was played several times by the DJ Mavs at the American Airlines Center during warm-ups as fans paraded through the arena.

“It was truly an amazing journey,” said Exel. “People come up to me in the arena and watch the parties and tell me they’ve heard the song and how much they love it. He plays when Luka shoots. It’s really amazing. Gotta thank the Mavericks DJs , they are amazing people.

It’s humbling, he said, when people talk to him about the track. To be in the music industry for as long as he has, and to have a song resonate with Mavs fans and beyond, is something that gives him pause.

“I have to take a break, and you know, always think about that,” he said. “Bigger artists have reached out to do remixes, and it’s just a dream come true.”

Exel said he sat courtside at the Mavs game as the team’s VIP, and Doncic even waved in his direction as his song played during a shootout. To follow retweeted him and congratulated him on the success of his song.

“I got to see the inner workings of the organization, and they’re just the nicest, sweetest people around,” he said. “This team is full of great stories from top to bottom.”

Excel with the Dallas Mavericks Entertainment Squad. (Photo courtesy of eXel via Nick White)

Without Mavs.com reporter Tamara Jolee, Exel’s song might not have had this level of exposure. Sorting through her emails, which for any journalist can be a daunting task, and something just seemed right to her.

“I just felt like this guy had an amazing talent that was hidden away,” Jolee said. “Then when I clicked on the link and listened to the lyrics, I knew this song was special.”

She of course heard it when Exel released it, and it was so early in the NBA season and Doncic was struggling to find his game, so she waited to write Exel history. When she decided to drop the featureDoncic’s play took off and helped propel “Luka Magic” to worldwide fame.

“Some people are just unique, and you can see what’s to come,” Jolee said. “I got more messages and emails about this song from media around the world and it’s amazing to see. Exel will become a household name.

The timing is near perfect with Doncic playing at a high level and the Mavs in the Western Conference Finals. As for the album that Exel said Rich (a multi-platinum producer) had been working on, he said they were still going to put it together, but let the song work its magic.

“We’ve done a few songs, but we’re going to let the song do its thing organically,” Exel said. “We’re so happy with the quality of the song and the traction it’s getting.”

Like any true fan, Exel has unwavering confidence that the Mavs will overthrow the conference finals after a Game 1 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

“Mavs in 7,” he said.