Bollywood Roundup: Pooja Hegde, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, and more…
How Pooja lost her bags, makeup, outfits, but kept her cool in Cannes
Mumbai– Actress Pooja Hegde, who made her Cannes debut at the 75th annual film festival, walking the red carpet at the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ starring Tom Cruise, shared that her first appearance had been marred by last-minute incidents.
According to media reports, the actress lost all her clothes and makeup on her first trip to the film festival. Pooja said that her team had arranged for the products and other things necessary for a flawless debut in the face of the crisis and that she and her team had not eaten anything until her appearance on the red carpet.
Additionally, her hairdresser got food poisoning and only one of her bags was checked in while the others were left behind in India, with her only travel bag also misplaced during transit.
Luckily, she had some real gems from India that she was carrying in the hand luggage and it all ended up going well as she made her glittering red carpet debut.
Alia flies in for her Hollywood debut, feels ‘like a newcomer again’
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who married Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate ceremony last month, has flown to an undisclosed location to film her first Hollywood project ‘Heart of Stone’.
The actress will star alongside some of Hollywood’s distinguished names like ‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot and ‘Belfast’ star Jamie Dornan.
Alia took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself from the plane. She wrote in the caption, “And I’m off to shoot my very first Hollywood movie!!!! Feel like a newcomer again – so nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk (sic).
Alia’s loved ones took to the comments section to show their support for her new journey. Her mother Soni Razdan commented, “I wish you all the luck in the whole world.” Her sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor wrote, “We love you,” while her “2 States” co-star Arjun Kapoor called her “International khiladi.”
The film’s official lineup says the film revolves around Rachel Stone (played by Gal Gadot), an intelligence operative, the one woman who stands between her powerful global peacekeeping organization and losing her trump card. the most valuable and the most dangerous.
Billed as a spy thriller for Netflix, “Heart of Stone” will be directed by Tom Harper. The film’s screenplay was written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.
Aamir Khan shows off his footwork in new video, reminds Ravi Shastri to revisit ‘Lagaan’
Mumbai– Aamir Khan, who is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, was recently seen in a video where he asked for a chance to play for one of the IPL teams.
The video quickly went viral, sparking a new wave of discussions.
After the uproar, the broadcaster took to its social media and uploaded a reaction video putting Aamir Khan on the spot on Friday.
One of the channel’s news anchors asked former India manager Ravi Shastri if Aamir had a chance in the IPL, to which the former Indian cricketer jokingly replied, “He has the look good in the nets. He probably needs to spend some time on his footwork. But should fit in most teams (sic).
Reacting to the same, Aamir Khan shot another video of himself where he can be seen doing some excellent footwork. In the video, Aamir uses his lively sense of humor and says, “Ravi, I’m a little disappointed because you didn’t like my footwork. I think you haven’t watched ‘Lagaan’. Now look at me again. I think all the teams would be lucky to have me. Recommend me well, it will be fun”.
From introducing #LaalSinghChaddhaKiKahaniyaan podcast to sparking curiosity of the musical album among the public, Aamir is going full speed ahead with promotions for the movie which is the Indian remake of Tom Hanks star ‘Forrest Gump’.
Aaditi Pohankar ready for ‘She’ second season
Mumbai– The second season of Imtiaz Ali’s “Elle” is set to return from June 17. Headlining the web series, Aaditi Pohankar gives insight into Season 2 and her relationship with the character.
“We’re so excited to bring ‘Elle’ back. It’s a very special project, something that’s been close to our hearts for almost two years now,” she says.
Netflix India has dropped the first look of ‘She: Season 2’ illustrating the contradictions in the character of protagonist Bhumika (Aaditi Pohankar).
“Personally, I relate a lot more to characters dealing with their own vulnerabilities. It’s wonderful to be able to express that on screen. I think vulnerability makes you more approachable and allows audiences to connect more deeply with your character,” adds Aaditi.
The crime thriller series also stars Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan, Suhita Thatte among others in key roles.
Written and created by Imtiaz Ali, all seven episodes of Season 2 are directed by Arif Ali and produced by Viacom 18 Studios’ Tipping Point and Window Seat Films. (IANS)
