



Not all child actors are chewed up and spat out by the entertainment industry, even those who starred in an iconic blockbuster involving sharks. In the case of Jonathan Searle, he has become a pillar of his community. The former child actor, who starred in Jaws, has been named the new police chief for the town of Marthas Vineyard where the 1975 blockbuster was filmed. Although he and his real-life brother played two boys who didn’t stay above water in the Steven Spielberg-directed horror flick, the new Oak Bluffs Police Department chief has had a long career in the ‘law application. A longtime sergeant from neighboring Edgartown, Searle comes from a blue blood family. The daily news flash Days of the week Catch up on the top five stories of the day every afternoon of the week. According to Vineyard Gazettehis father George Searle was chief at Edgartown from 1981 to 1995 and had been with the force since 1966. Elected for the job by some board members on Monday, Searle was one of three finalists for the job. I am clearly delighted and humbled and honored to have been offered the job, he told the local newspaper. Searle has served in the Edgartown Police Department since 1986. Scenes for Jaws and its sequels were shot on Marthas Vineyard, which became a popular destination for bright and upper-crust black people, also known as The Inkwell. Massachusetts Island is where the Clintons regularly vacation during the summer and where the Obamas bought a huge estate in 2021. According to ranker.comHollywood notables Spike Lee, Reese Witherspoon, David Letterman, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rosie ODonnell have been spotted or own homes on the island.

