Bob Neuwirth obituary | Music

Bob Neuwirth had a career as a singer, songwriter and visual artist that spanned six decades, but nothing he accomplished in those forms could erase the dominant memory of his presence as a sidekick, accomplice, Bob Dylan’s henchman and licensed provocateur during the 1960s era. when Dylan was emerging from the folk scene, taking over the world, and trying to figure out how to handle his popularity in ways that weren’t always pretty to watch.

Most symbolically, Neuwirth, who died aged 82, was the headless figure in black jeans and an orange and white striped T-shirt, a camera dangling from his hand, standing behind an inscrutable Dylan in the photograph by Daniel Kramers on the cover of Highway 61 Revisited, the 1965 album which included Like a rolling stone and row of desolation. During what Dylans biographer Clinton Heylin called his amphetamine years, when the entourage of young stars kept the straight world at bay while sending it off at every opportunity, Neuwirth was always by his side, the hippest of hip.

The cover of Bob Dylans 1965 album Highway 61 Revisited, featuring Neuwirth in an orange and white T-shirt. Photograph: Virgin Archives/Getty Images

He was in the background of Dylans’ famous music video Underground Homesick Blues, shot in an alley near the Savoy Hotel in London; while the singer peels off cards on which are inscribed phrases from the verses of the songs, Neuwirth stands in the background, chatting with poet Allen Ginsberg.

In a notorious scene from Dont Look Back, the DA Pennebaker-directed documentary of Dylan’s 1965 European tour, Neuwirth insults Joan Baez, Dylan’s increasingly insecure lover and traveling companion. Making it clear that his time is up, he does his friends’ dirty work for him, while Dylan sits in front of a typewriter, impassively tapping his novel. At such a moment, Neuwirth’s description by another Dylan biographer, Daniel Mark Epstein, seems generous: The handsome, quick-witted and ruthless master of revelry, he could cut anyone to shreds with an insult or a rebuke. at the right time, then save them with a mischievous smile.

Suze Rotolo, Baez’s predecessor in Dylan’s affections, remembered that Neuwirth and Dylan could lower the temperature of a room by 30 degrees just by looking behind their impenetrable blinds.

Born in Akron, Ohio, the son of Clara (née Fischer) and Robert Neuwirth, Bob attended school at the Museum of Fine Art in Boston and had become a familiar figure as a vocalist and guitarist in local clubs when he met Dylan at the Indian Neck folk festival in Branford, Connecticut, in 1961. Like the rest of the audience, he was impressed by an unknown 19-year-old’s confident and committed rendition of a handful of Woody songs Guthrie.

Bob Neuwirth attending the Harry Smith Project, at St Anns Church, Brooklyn, New York, in 1999. Photography: Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images

Before long, Neuwirth was in Greenwich Village, becoming the male friend Dylan always seemed to need near him in those early days. He was at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965, when Dylan infuriated purists by singing with an electric blues band. In turn, Neuwirth would be supplanted as the chosen male soulmate by Robbie Robertson, the guitarist of the Hawks, the band Dylan embarked on a world tour of the following year.

In 1965, Neuwirth had introduced Dylan to Edie Sedgwick, one of Andy Warhol’s superstars. Together they encouraged her to leave the world of Warhol and the factory behind, but it was Neuwirth who had a significant affair with the waif-like model and actor, even though some of Dylan’s songs from the period, especially like a womanwere supposed to be about him.

After falling out of Dylan’s orbit during the singers’ retirement from public life following a motorcycle accident in 1966, Neuwirth made his first solo album for the David Geffens Asylum label in 1970. Like his several successors, recorded at regular intervals over the next 25 years (including Last Day on Earth, recorded with John Cale), it had little impact.

Neuwirth co-wrote the song Mercedes Benz with her friend Janis Joplin during a drinking spree in a New York bar, when she started singing a line by beat poet Michael McClure. He also taught his Kris Kristoffersons Me and Bobby McGeeand she recorded both songs days before her death in 1970, for inclusion on an album, Pearl, released early the following year.

He returned to Dylan’s world in 1975 as an integral part of the Rolling Thunder Revue, helping to put together the band comprising T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield who toured the east coast of the United States and Canada, playing the shows and filming the scenes that appeared in Renaldo & Clara, Dylan’s directorial debut. He was given his own spot on the show, and on some nights he would add harmonies to Dylans When I paint my masterpiece.

Bob Neuwirth, in an orange turtleneck, with Bob Dylan at the piano in a still from the 2019 Martin Scorses documentary Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story, 2019. Photography: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy

In 1999, he took part in concerts organized by the producer Hal Willner in a church in Brooklyn and at the Royal Festival Hall in London to celebrate the music collected on Harry Smiths Anthology of American Folk Music half a century earlier. The following year he produced a film called Down from the Mountain, directed by Pennebaker and featuring the musicians whose songs had been heard in Joel and Ethan Coens O Brother, Where Art Thou? A follow-up, titled The Great High Mountain, was also inspired by the music from Anthony Minghella’s film Cold Mountain.

Neuwirth was among those interviewed by Martin Scorsese for his biographical documentary about Dylan, No Direction Home, in 2005. His later years were largely spent painting in a studio in New York’s Meatpacking District.

He is survived by his partner, Paula Batson.